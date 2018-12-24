Tokyo stocks retreat in morning tracking losses on Wall Street overnight

Entornointeligente.com / TOKYO, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks retreated sharply on Tuesday morning tracking losses on Wall Street overnight, which fuel concerns over a slowdown of the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei Index plunged more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning, dipping below the 20,000 line for the first time in 15 months.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 1,018.74 points, or 5.05 percent, from Friday to 19,147.45. The Tokyo market did not open on Monday due to a national holiday.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 74.27 points, or 4.99 percent, at 1,413.92.

Precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and farm and fishery issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.

