Tokyo stocks open lower with Nikkei falling below 20,000 line

Entornointeligente.com / TOKYO, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday with benchmark Nikkei dipping below the 20,000 line for the first time in 15 months due to plunging U.S. shares and stronger yen.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 830.29 points, or 4.12 percent, from Friday to 19,335.90. The Tokyo market did not open on Monday due to a national holiday.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 64.99 points, or 4.37 percent, at 1,423.20.

Oil and coal product, marine transportation, and securities comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

