Tokyo stocks open higher after Tuesday’s sharp plunge

TOKYO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the benchmark Nikkei index declined sharply Tuesday.

As of 9:15 a.m. local time, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average increased 290.85 points, or 1.52 percent, from Tuesday to 19,446.59.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 20.80 points, or 1.47 percent, at 1,436.35.

Precision instrument, oil and coal product, and information and communication issues comprised those that rebounded the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

