Tobagonians make their wish list ahead of Budget

In­cen­tives for To­ba­go’s ho­tel sec­tor, ex­pand­ed tech­ni­cal-vo­ca­tion­al train­ing for youths and at­ten­tion to agri­cul­ture and food prices.

Those are among the ini­tia­tives which some To­bag­o­ni­ans are sug­gest­ing for the 2023 Bud­get.

The PDP-run To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly has re­quest­ed $3.97 bil­lion in the Sep­tem­ber Bud­get.

In the pe­ri­od lead­ing up to To­ba­go’s Oc­to­ber Car­ni­val, the is­land was revving up this week with its Her­itage Fes­ti­val, re­turn­ing af­ter two years of pan­dem­ic lock­down. The tourism sec­tor is pick­ing up, par­tic­u­lar­ly with do­mes­tic traf­fic for the mid-year va­ca­tion.

The is­land ap­pears to be bustling, with fer­ries run­ning at ca­pac­i­ty dai­ly as con­firmed by the Port Au­thor­i­ty of T&T.

Events like the car show at Shaw Park are at­tract­ing vis­i­tors and ar­rivals by Caribbean Air­lines are up, with many mak­ing the trek to To­ba­go, in­clud­ing for­mer Min­is­ter and Cen­tral Bank Gov­er­nor Win­ston Dook­er­an, who ar­rived on Mon­day for 1990 at­tempt­ed coup ob­ser­vances.

Peo­ple are back at beach­es like Store Bay and along its pop­u­lar strip.

To­ba­go’s ac­com­mo­da­tion stock in­cludes ap­prox­i­mate­ly sev­er­al hun­dred rooms with for­eign own­ers—in­clud­ing vil­las. How­ev­er, while some hote­liers wel­come the do­mes­tic tourism traf­fic, they made it clear the sec­tor al­so needs in­ter­na­tion­al ar­rivals for full re­coup.

«Re­mem­ber, the in­dus­try be­gan reg­is­ter­ing cer­tain low­er fig­ures since 2005 af­ter hur­ri­cane Ivan, then 2020 lock­down took us down. Some places’ last guest was in 2020, so thank God for do­mes­tic ar­rivals.

«Every­one’s very grate­ful for fi­nan­cial as­sis­tance grant­ed dur­ing lock­down. Hope­ful­ly, the Bud­get can pro­vide in­cen­tives to pro­pel the in­dus­try’s thrust; per­haps a two-year mora­to­ri­um on Green Fund Levy and im­port du­ties on items/equip­ment need­ed for the sec­tor. Some op­er­a­tors are still try­ing to get stock work­ing,» said one ho­tel own­er who did not want to be iden­ti­fied.

Oth­er en­tre­pre­neurs are adapt­ing to the times.

Mi­can Cater­ers’ Can­dace and Michael James, of Pa­tience Hill, said when peo­ple come to To­ba­go, they want «re­al food.»

«In ad­di­tion to any dish re­quest­ed, we de­liv­er to apart­ments, ho­tels or vil­las. It’s a dif­fer­ent time – it re­quires dif­fer­ent ways of do­ing busi­ness,» Can­dace James said.

Re­tiree Clement Williams al­so said there’s a need for a broad­er tech­ni­cal-vo­ca­tion­al in­sti­tute re­gard­ing dig­i­tal and re­lat­ed fields.

«We need to keep up­grade pace and pro­vide for youths be­yond tech­ni­cal skills.»

Williams, known for his book «Vin­tage Im­ages of To­ba­go,» al­so called for for­malised per­for­mance ap­praisals an­nu­al­ly for min­is­ters and THA sec­re­taries.

The man­ag­er of Natasha Com­mu­ni­ca­tions mean­while ad­vo­cat­ed mea­sures to boost agri­cul­ture, par­tic­u­lar­ly geared to­wards youths and tourism.

«These things are at the heart of To­ba­go’s needs right now – help­ing our youths find av­enues and which could help with food prices and on the oth­er side to bal­ance the tourism in­dus­try To­ba­go de­pends on,» Natasha added.

Young moth­er Adan­na, whose hand­i­craft booth is en route to Pi­geon Point, hopes for Bud­get mea­sures to ease food prices.

«Every­thing starts with that.»

But Port Mall cus­tomer Gary Bat­son was more frank.

«Is mon­ey in the pock­et peo­ple want – no­body here study­ing Bud­get!»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

