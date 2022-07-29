Tobagonians make their wish list ahead of Budget

Incentives for Tobago’s hotel sector, expanded technical-vocational training for youths and attention to agriculture and food prices.
Those are among the initiatives which some Tobagonians are suggesting for the 2023 Budget.
The PDP-run Tobago House of Assembly has requested $3.97 billion in the September Budget.
In the period leading up to Tobago’s October Carnival, the island was revving up this week with its Heritage Festival, returning after two years of pandemic lockdown. The tourism sector is picking up, particularly with domestic traffic for the mid-year vacation.
The island appears to be bustling, with ferries running at capacity daily as confirmed by the Port Authority of T&T.
Events like the car show at Shaw Park are attracting visitors and arrivals by Caribbean Airlines are up, with many making the trek to Tobago, including former Minister and Central Bank Governor Winston Dookeran, who arrived on Monday for 1990 attempted coup observances.
People are back at beaches like Store Bay and along its popular strip.
Tobago’s accommodation stock includes approximately several hundred rooms with foreign owners—including villas. However, while some hoteliers welcome the domestic tourism traffic, they made it clear the sector also needs international arrivals for full recoup.
«Remember, the industry began registering certain lower figures since 2005 after hurricane Ivan, then 2020 lockdown took us down. Some places’ last guest was in 2020, so thank God for domestic arrivals.
«Everyone’s very grateful for financial assistance granted during lockdown. Hopefully, the Budget can provide incentives to propel the industry’s thrust; perhaps a two-year moratorium on Green Fund Levy and import duties on items/equipment needed for the sector. Some operators are still trying to get stock working,» said one hotel owner who did not want to be identified.
Other entrepreneurs are adapting to the times.
Mican Caterers’ Candace and Michael James, of Patience Hill, said when people come to Tobago, they want «real food.»
«In addition to any dish requested, we deliver to apartments, hotels or villas. It’s a different time – it requires different ways of doing business,» Candace James said.
Retiree Clement Williams also said there’s a need for a broader technical-vocational institute regarding digital and related fields.
«We need to keep upgrade pace and provide for youths beyond technical skills.»
Williams, known for his book «Vintage Images of Tobago,» also called for formalised performance appraisals annually for ministers and THA secretaries.
The manager of Natasha Communications meanwhile advocated measures to boost agriculture, particularly geared towards youths and tourism.
«These things are at the heart of Tobago’s needs right now – helping our youths find avenues and which could help with food prices and on the other side to balance the tourism industry Tobago depends on,» Natasha added.
Young mother Adanna, whose handicraft booth is en route to Pigeon Point, hopes for Budget measures to ease food prices.
«Everything starts with that.»
But Port Mall customer Gary Batson was more frank.
«Is money in the pocket people want – nobody here studying Budget!»
