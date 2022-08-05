Tobago welcomes a new 74-room hotel

Comfort Inn & Suites has opened in Tobago.
CUSA, LLC, a USA-based hotel management company—has partnered with Tobago-based ownership, Towers Hospitality Group Ltd and internationally recognised franchise provider, Choice Hotels, to onboard its first International Hotel in Tobago, a release stated yesterday.
The 74-room hotel is the first Choice Hotel franchised in T&T.
«The newly-built Comfort Inn & Suites Tobago in Lower Scarborough will be a great addition to the area, and is sure to please even the most discriminating guest,» the release stated.
«The hotel features a rooftop infinity pool overlooking Scarborough, ocean and city views, Skye Restaurant, The Terrace; an outdoor bar and lounge, Éléments Spa and fitness room. Guests at the hotel will be sure to enjoy the complimentary hearty daily breakfast, wireless internet, all-day coffee and tea service, airport /port and beach shuttles,» it stated.
The hotel’s restaurant, lounge and spa will also be available to patronage from non-hotel guests.
«We are very excited to be a part of this significant addition to Tobago’s tourism community. We look forward to the opening of this exceptional property and are thrilled to be working with Towers Hospitality Group Ltd and Choice Hotels to bring this exciting property to fruition in Tobago.
«This will truly be a new level of hotel experience for guests coming to Tobago.
«Your room awaits» means, we are committed to providing exceptional service, exceeding expectations, offering ‘experiences that stay with you’ and being the premier lodging facility that the entire community can be proud of and support,» said Deborah L Cannon, president of CUSA, LLC.
«We are thrilled to be working with CUSA, LLC to bring the Choice Hotel brand to Tobago! As the first choice hotel in the Caribbean, our team is looking forward to showcasing what true Tobagonian hospitality is all about.
«Our relationships with local farmers and suppliers, ensure that the island of Tobago will indeed benefit from this new project as we seek to fuse our culture with traditional hotel offerings. We look forward to warmly welcoming all our guests to the new Comfort Inn & Suites», said Maria Yip-John, general manager, Comfort Inn & Suites Tobago.
Allan Richards, chairman of Towers Hospitality Group Ltd said, «We pay homage to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved in bringing the Hotel to the cusp of opening to guests from all over the world.
«Towers is now poised to contribute further to the Tobago economy by adding high-quality rooms, which we recognise is key to achieving the critical mass required for Tobagonians to benefit from the ongoing public investment on the island, such as the development of new sporting and cultural facilities, as well as the airport expansion.
«During construction, over 200 local workers were employed on a regular basis, and when open, we will directly employ approximately 60 workers.
«The hotel will establish rewarding relationships with the providers of food, transportation, entertainment, and other tourism-related activities. Towers is extremely satisfied to have arrived at this juncture, where the culmination of the pursuit of its strategic intent is in sight.
«We are confident that the mutually beneficial collaboration experienced thus far will continue to be shared, by all. Now is the Time.»
