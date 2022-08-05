Tobago welcomes a new 74-room hotel

Entornointeligente.com /

Com­fort Inn & Suites has opened in To­ba­go.

CUSA, LLC, a USA-based ho­tel man­age­ment com­pa­ny—has part­nered with To­ba­go-based own­er­ship, Tow­ers Hos­pi­tal­i­ty Group Ltd and in­ter­na­tion­al­ly recog­nised fran­chise provider, Choice Ho­tels, to on­board its first In­ter­na­tion­al Ho­tel in To­ba­go, a re­lease stat­ed yes­ter­day.

The 74-room ho­tel is the first Choice Ho­tel fran­chised in T&T.

«The new­ly-built Com­fort Inn & Suites To­ba­go in Low­er Scar­bor­ough will be a great ad­di­tion to the area, and is sure to please even the most dis­crim­i­nat­ing guest,» the re­lease stat­ed.

«The ho­tel fea­tures a rooftop in­fin­i­ty pool over­look­ing Scar­bor­ough, ocean and city views, Skye Restau­rant, The Ter­race; an out­door bar and lounge, Élé­ments Spa and fit­ness room. Guests at the ho­tel will be sure to en­joy the com­pli­men­ta­ry hearty dai­ly break­fast, wire­less in­ter­net, all-day cof­fee and tea ser­vice, air­port /port and beach shut­tles,» it stat­ed.

The ho­tel’s restau­rant, lounge and spa will al­so be avail­able to pa­tron­age from non-ho­tel guests.

«We are very ex­cit­ed to be a part of this sig­nif­i­cant ad­di­tion to To­ba­go’s tourism com­mu­ni­ty. We look for­ward to the open­ing of this ex­cep­tion­al prop­er­ty and are thrilled to be work­ing with Tow­ers Hos­pi­tal­i­ty Group Ltd and Choice Ho­tels to bring this ex­cit­ing prop­er­ty to fruition in To­ba­go.

«This will tru­ly be a new lev­el of ho­tel ex­pe­ri­ence for guests com­ing to To­ba­go.

«Your room awaits» means, we are com­mit­ted to pro­vid­ing ex­cep­tion­al ser­vice, ex­ceed­ing ex­pec­ta­tions, of­fer­ing ‘ex­pe­ri­ences that stay with you’ and be­ing the pre­mier lodg­ing fa­cil­i­ty that the en­tire com­mu­ni­ty can be proud of and sup­port,» said Deb­o­rah L Can­non, pres­i­dent of CUSA, LLC.

«We are thrilled to be work­ing with CUSA, LLC to bring the Choice Ho­tel brand to To­ba­go! As the first choice ho­tel in the Caribbean, our team is look­ing for­ward to show­cas­ing what true To­bag­on­ian hos­pi­tal­i­ty is all about.

«Our re­la­tion­ships with lo­cal farm­ers and sup­pli­ers, en­sure that the is­land of To­ba­go will in­deed ben­e­fit from this new project as we seek to fuse our cul­ture with tra­di­tion­al ho­tel of­fer­ings. We look for­ward to warm­ly wel­com­ing all our guests to the new Com­fort Inn & Suites», said Maria Yip-John, gen­er­al man­ag­er, Com­fort Inn & Suites To­ba­go.

Al­lan Richards, chair­man of Tow­ers Hos­pi­tal­i­ty Group Ltd said, «We pay homage to the col­lab­o­ra­tive ef­forts of every­one in­volved in bring­ing the Ho­tel to the cusp of open­ing to guests from all over the world.

«Tow­ers is now poised to con­tribute fur­ther to the To­ba­go econ­o­my by adding high-qual­i­ty rooms, which we recog­nise is key to achiev­ing the crit­i­cal mass re­quired for To­bag­o­ni­ans to ben­e­fit from the on­go­ing pub­lic in­vest­ment on the is­land, such as the de­vel­op­ment of new sport­ing and cul­tur­al fa­cil­i­ties, as well as the air­port ex­pan­sion.

«Dur­ing con­struc­tion, over 200 lo­cal work­ers were em­ployed on a reg­u­lar ba­sis, and when open, we will di­rect­ly em­ploy ap­prox­i­mate­ly 60 work­ers.

«The ho­tel will es­tab­lish re­ward­ing re­la­tion­ships with the providers of food, trans­porta­tion, en­ter­tain­ment, and oth­er tourism-re­lat­ed ac­tiv­i­ties. Tow­ers is ex­treme­ly sat­is­fied to have ar­rived at this junc­ture, where the cul­mi­na­tion of the pur­suit of its strate­gic in­tent is in sight.

«We are con­fi­dent that the mu­tu­al­ly ben­e­fi­cial col­lab­o­ra­tion ex­pe­ri­enced thus far will con­tin­ue to be shared, by all. Now is the Time.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

