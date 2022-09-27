Tobago COVID-19 update: 2 lives lost, 42 new cases last week

Entornointeligente.com /

There were two new COVID-19 deaths in To­ba­go last week, with the de­ceased re­port­ed to be a ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed per­son and an un­vac­ci­nat­ed per­son. This puts the is­land’s death toll from the dis­ease at 285, as at Sat­ur­day, Sep­tem­ber 24.

That’s ac­cord­ing to lat­est week­ly up­date, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od Sun­day 18 to Sat­ur­day 24 Sep­tem­ber 2022, from the Di­vi­sion of Health, Well­ness and So­cial Pro­tec­tion, in the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA).

In the pre­vi­ous week (Sun­day 11 to Sat­ur­day 17 Sep­tem­ber 2022), there was one new COVID-19 death re­port­ed. The de­ceased was said to be a ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed per­son.

In ad­di­tion, the THA Health Di­vi­sion re­port notes 42 more peo­ple test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19 in To­ba­go, last week. The num­ber of ac­tive in­fec­tions, as at Sat­ur­day, Sep­tem­ber 24, was 69. This is a slight drop from the pre­vi­ous week (11-17 Sep­tem­ber 2022), at which time there were 75 ac­tive cas­es.

In terms of hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tions for COVID-19, the Health Di­vi­sion re­ports that six peo­ple are hos­pi­talised. Four of these pa­tients have not been vac­ci­nat­ed against the dis­ease, while the re­main­ing two pa­tients are ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed.

The To­ba­go COVID-19 up­date al­so re­ports that pa­tients con­tin­ue to sur­vive the dis­ease as 46 peo­ple were cer­ti­fied as re­cov­ered from COVID-19 dur­ing the pe­ri­od Sep­tem­ber 18-24, 2022.

A to­tal of 10,825 in To­ba­go have re­cov­ered from COVID-19 since March 2020—up from 10,779 the pre­vi­ous week.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

