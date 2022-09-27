Tobago COVID-19 update: 2 lives lost, 42 new cases last week

There were two new COVID-19 deaths in Tobago last week, with the deceased reported to be a fully vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person. This puts the island’s death toll from the disease at 285, as at Saturday, September 24.
That’s according to latest weekly update, covering the period Sunday 18 to Saturday 24 September 2022, from the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
In the previous week (Sunday 11 to Saturday 17 September 2022), there was one new COVID-19 death reported. The deceased was said to be a fully vaccinated person.
In addition, the THA Health Division report notes 42 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tobago, last week. The number of active infections, as at Saturday, September 24, was 69. This is a slight drop from the previous week (11-17 September 2022), at which time there were 75 active cases.
In terms of hospitalisations for COVID-19, the Health Division reports that six people are hospitalised. Four of these patients have not been vaccinated against the disease, while the remaining two patients are fully vaccinated.
The Tobago COVID-19 update also reports that patients continue to survive the disease as 46 people were certified as recovered from COVID-19 during the period September 18-24, 2022.
A total of 10,825 in Tobago have recovered from COVID-19 since March 2020—up from 10,779 the previous week.
