Tobago COVID-19 update: 1 death, 20 new cases last week

There was one new COVID-19 death in Tobago last week, with the deceased said to be a fully vaccinated person. This puts the island’s death toll from the disease at 283, as at Saturday, September 17.
That’s according to latest weekly update, covering the period Sunday 11 to Saturday 17 September 2022, from the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
In the previous week (Sunday 4 to Saturday 10 September 2022), no new COVID-19 deaths were reported.
In addition, the THA Health Division report notes 20 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tobago, last week. The number of active infections, as at Saturday, September 17, was 75. This is a significant drop from the previous week (4-10 September 2022), at which time there were 124 active cases.
In terms of hospitalisations for COVID-19, the Health Division reports that five people are hospitalised. Two of these patients have not been vaccinated against the disease, while the remaining three patients are fully vaccinated.
The Tobago COVID-19 update also reports that patients continue to survive the disease as 68 people were certified as recovered from COVID-19 during the period September 11-17, 2022.
A total of 10,779 in Tobago have recovered from COVID-19 since March 2020—up from 10,711 the previous week.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian