Tobago COVID-19 update: 1 death, 20 new cases last week

There was one new COVID-19 death in To­ba­go last week, with the de­ceased said to be a ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed per­son. This puts the is­land’s death toll from the dis­ease at 283, as at Sat­ur­day, Sep­tem­ber 17.

That’s ac­cord­ing to lat­est week­ly up­date, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od Sun­day 11 to Sat­ur­day 17 Sep­tem­ber 2022, from the Di­vi­sion of Health, Well­ness and So­cial Pro­tec­tion, in the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA).

In the pre­vi­ous week (Sun­day 4 to Sat­ur­day 10 Sep­tem­ber 2022), no new COVID-19 deaths were re­port­ed.

In ad­di­tion, the THA Health Di­vi­sion re­port notes 20 more peo­ple test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19 in To­ba­go, last week. The num­ber of ac­tive in­fec­tions, as at Sat­ur­day, Sep­tem­ber 17, was 75. This is a sig­nif­i­cant drop from the pre­vi­ous week (4-10 Sep­tem­ber 2022), at which time there were 124 ac­tive cas­es.

In terms of hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tions for COVID-19, the Health Di­vi­sion re­ports that five peo­ple are hos­pi­talised. Two of these pa­tients have not been vac­ci­nat­ed against the dis­ease, while the re­main­ing three pa­tients are ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed.

The To­ba­go COVID-19 up­date al­so re­ports that pa­tients con­tin­ue to sur­vive the dis­ease as 68 peo­ple were cer­ti­fied as re­cov­ered from COVID-19 dur­ing the pe­ri­od Sep­tem­ber 11-17, 2022.

A to­tal of 10,779 in To­ba­go have re­cov­ered from COVID-19 since March 2020—up from 10,711 the pre­vi­ous week.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

