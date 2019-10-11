TKR fall at CPL semis

Entornointeligente.com /

A BRILLIANT half century by Seekkuge Prasanna could not rescue the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), as Barbados Tridents escaped with a 12-run win to book a place in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League final against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) at 5 pm, on Saturday.

Prasanna struck 51 off 27 balls as TKR scored 148 all out in 19.3 overs after Tridents posted 160/6 in 20 overs batting first at BLCA, last night.

TKR’s top order, as it has done all season, failed to show up and were reduced to 81/5 in the 12th over with Lendl Simmons (one), Sunil Narine (17), Colin Munro (16), Darren Bravo (two) and Denesh Ramdin (21) all back in the pavilion. Most of them gave their wicket away hitting in the air.

Off spinner Ashley Nurse, who has only been used occasionally during the tournament, took two wickets and Hayden Walsh Junior, Jason Holder and Harry Gurney grabbed one each.

Prasanna, who has not batted much during the tournament, showed his quality with some aggressive stroke play. Prasanna and TKR captain Kieron Pollard put on 39 runs for the sixth wicket, before the latter was run out for 23.

Prasanna was joined by Javon Searles and shortly after they needed 32 off 18 deliveries.

Prasanna lost Searles fell for one, but the former continued his onslaught bringing up his half century with a six. Chris Jordan was out for five as TKR needed 14 off the final over. Prasanna was out in the final over and Khary Pierre was the last man out as TKR were dismissed for 148.

Earlier, Tridents opener Johnson Charles lived a charmed life.

The second ball of the match he was dropped by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin off Javon Searles.

Two overs later, a huge mix up between Lendl Simmons and Chris Jordan gave Charles another chance. Jordan and Simmons were running back from mid-off and mid-on respectively, but both fielders just looked at each other and the ball landed perfectly between them.

TKR spinners Sunil Narine and Khary Pierre kept the Tridents at bay with some tight bowling. Pierre bowled Alex Hales for ten in his first over as the Englishman played across the line to a straight delivery. Tridents were now 27/1 in the fifth over.

TKR continued with spin as leg spinner Seekkuge Prasanna joined the action, but it was Pierre who had the TKR fans jumping out of their seats with a moment of magic.

Shakib Al Hasan hit the ball miles in the air and Pierre ran about 20 metres back off his own bowling and took a diving catch to reduce Tridents to 56/2 after 9.2 overs.

JP Duminy came to the middle, but had to leave soon after on ten with a leg injury and was replaced by Shai Hope.

Charles’ luck ran out when Chris Jordan took a sharp catch running back from mid-off to give fast bowler Ali Khan the wicket. Charles struck 35 off 41 balls with four fours.

Jonathan Carter, who took one of the catches of the tournament earlier in the season, then got a taste of his own medicine.

Jordan showed incredible athleticism when he took a one handed diving catch off his own bowling to leave Tridents 91/4 in the 15 th over.

In the same over Jordan got another wicket, as Tridents captain Jason Holder was caught for one at deep mid-wicket by Colin Munro.

Shai Hope played a solid cameo cracking 23 off 18 balls, but the innings gained some momentum with powerful stroke play by Raymon Reifer and Ashley Nurse. The pair combined to crack 42 runs off the final two overs to push Tridents to 160/6 after 20 overs. Nurse ended on 24 not out off nine deliveries and Reifer contributed 24 not out off 18. Khan took 2/36, Pierre snatched 2/25 and Jordan grabbed 2/40 in their respective four-over spells.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Barbados Tridents 160/6 (20 overs) (Johnson Charles 35, Raymon Reifer 24 not out, Ashley Nurse 24 not out; Khary Pierre 2/25, Ali Khan 2/36, Chris Jordan 2/40) vs Trinbago Knight Riders 148 (19.3 overs) (Seekkuge Prasanna 51, Kieron Pollard 23, Denesh Ramdin 21; Ashley Nurse 2/14) Tridents won by 12 runs

