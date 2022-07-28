Timid defeat sends Windies to another whitewash

Entornointeligente.com /

West In­dies failed to rekin­dle the met­tle of the first two games and crum­bled to a timid de­feat in the fi­nal One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al against In­dia on Wednes­day, suf­fer­ing their third con­sec­u­tive ODI white­wash and fourth in six se­ries this year.

In pur­suit of a re­vised tar­get of 257 off 35 overs af­ter rain abrupt­ly end­ed In­dia’s in­nings at 225 for three off 36 overs, West In­dies pro­duced a sham­bol­ic run chase and were all out for a mea­gre 137 off 26 overs, to lose by 119 runs un­der Duck­worth-Lewis-Stern.

Cap­tain Nicholas Pooran and Bran­don King both struck 42 while open­er Shai Hope got a start with 22 but leg-spin­ner Yuzven­dra Cha­hal (4-17) scythed through the hosts’ in­nings with sup­port from seam­ers Mo­hammed Sir­aj (2-14) and Shardul Thakur (2-17).

Man-of-the-Match Shub­man Gill had ear­li­er found him­self strand­ed ag­o­nis­ing­ly short of his maid­en ODI hun­dred in his sixth ap­pear­ance when the last of two show­ers abrupt­ly end­ed the In­dia in­nings.

The 22-year-old al­so ad­judged Man-of-the-Se­ries, struck a run-a-ball 98 not out with sev­en fours and two six­es while cap­tain Shikhar Dhawan pro­vid­ed sup­port with 58 off 74 de­liv­er­ies and Shreyas Iy­er, 44 off 34 balls.

For West In­dies, the de­feat proved an­ti­cli­mac­tic es­pe­cial­ly on the heels of en­er­getic dis­plays in the open­ing match­es when they twice sur­passed 300 runs.

«It’s a tough one for us. I felt like we could’ve been on the oth­er side of the se­ries but it didn’t hap­pen for us,» Pooran said af­ter­wards.

«[It] felt like we did a lot of right things in the first two games and as a team, we want to keep it there. To­day, we didn’t show up – every­one saw that. But that’s fine, it hap­pens in games.

«It’s a lot of games in a short space of time as well but I think we def­i­nite­ly turned up for this se­ries and we tried our best, and I’m hap­py with the way the guys per­formed in this se­ries.»

Shub­man and Dhawan dom­i­nat­ed ear­ly on with a cen­tu­ry-run open­ing stand worth 113 which was fi­nal­ly end­ed in the 23rd over when the left-hand­ed Dhawan mis­cued leg-spin­ner Hay­den Walsh (2-57) to Pooran at mid-wick­et af­ter count­ing sev­en fours.

And Shreyas then ar­rived to lash four fours and a six in a breezy knock while post­ing 86 for the sec­ond wick­et with Shub­man, In­dia ac­cel­er­at­ing their scor­ing af­ter the in­nings was capped at 40 overs due to the first rain break.

Shreyas and Suryaku­mar Ya­dav (8) per­ished in the space of ten de­liv­er­ies, how­ev­er, be­fore the rain ar­rived for the sec­ond time to end the in­nings for good.

Need­ing to score at near­ly 7-½ runs per over, West In­dies en­dured the worst pos­si­ble start when Sir­aj cleaned up Kyle May­ers and Shamarh Brooks – both with­out scor­ing – in the sec­ond over with­out a run on the board.

May­ers missed one that swung and had his stumps shat­tered while Brooks played around a straight one and was hit plumb in front.

West In­dies re­cov­ered some­what, King stroking five fours and one six off 37 balls and Hope lashed one six in a 33-ball knock as they added 47 for the third wick­et.

But with the re­quired run rate climb­ing, Hope charged Cha­hal and was stumped in the tenth over and King put on a fur­ther 30 with Pooran be­fore suc­cumb­ing, com­pre­hen­sive­ly bowled by one that came on with the arm from left-armer Axar Pa­tel.

Tot­ter­ing on 74 for four in the 14th over, West In­dies tried to sal­vage the run chase through a 29-run, fifth-wick­et en­gi­neered by Pooran, the left-han­der smash­ing five fours and one six off 32 de­liv­er­ies.

But Kea­cy Car­ty’s (5) demise, bowled off the edge ad­vanc­ing down to Shardul sig­nalled the fi­nal de­cline for West In­dies as their last six wick­ets went down for 34 runs.

SCORES

IN­DIA 225 for three off 36 overs (Shub­man Gill 98 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 58, Shreyas Iy­er 44; Hay­den Walsh Jr 2-57)

WEST IN­DIES 137 off 26 overs (Bran­don King 42, Nicholas Pooran 42; Yuzven­dra Cha­hal 4-17, Mo­hammed Sir­aj 2-14, Shardul Thakur 2-17)

Re­sult: In­dia won by 119 runs (DLS).

Se­ries: In­dia won three-match se­ries 3-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Shub­man Gill.

Man-of-the-Se­ries: Shub­man Gill.

Toss: In­dia.

Um­pires: Joel Wil­son, Nigel Duguid; TV – Leslie Reifer Jr.

