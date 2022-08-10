Time to address lifeguard shortage

Entornointeligente.com /

As the na­tion gets ready to cel­e­brate 60 years of in­de­pen­dence in a few weeks, a few in­ci­dents have re­cent­ly passed by with­out much no­tice or the ur­gency of care they de­serve.

In the last week, two cit­i­zens and a vis­it­ing tourist have died by drown­ing at three beach­es due to what can be on­ly seen as the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty’s con­tin­ued mis­man­age­ment of the life­guard com­ple­ment at some of the coun­try’s ma­jor sites of leisure.

In the first in­ci­dent on Eman­ci­pa­tion Day (Au­gust 1), Point Fortin fa­ther of two Otis Mor­ri­son drowned af­ter sav­ing an 11-year-old girl from drown­ing at the pop­u­lar Guapo beach (for­mer­ly called the Clifton Hill Beach).

Mr Mor­ri­son’s death could have been pre­vent­ed, since he was one of the per­sons who re­spond­ed to as­sist the girl be­cause there are no life­guards sta­tioned at the beach, al­though it has been a pop­u­lar des­ti­na­tion for sea bathers in South Trinidad for decades.

A few days lat­er, not one but two peo­ple lost their lives at Mara­cas Bay and Tyri­co Bay along the North Coast.

In that sit­u­a­tion, vis­it­ing US res­i­dent David Khan dis­ap­peared un­der­wa­ter at Mara­cas and life­guards and mem­bers of the pub­lic tried un­suc­cess­ful­ly to find his body un­til it resur­faced, by which time it was too late. Even as of­fi­cials were over­see­ing the re­moval of Khan’s body, St Joseph res­i­dent Joshua Ser­rette drowned at the neigh­bour­ing Tyri­co Bay, which al­so does not have sta­tioned life­guards.

Mor­ri­son’s fam­i­ly called for life­guards to be in­stalled at the Guapo Beach so that his ef­forts would not have gone in vain. How­ev­er, pres­i­dent of the Na­tion­al Union of Gov­ern­ment and Fed­er­at­ed Work­ers’ life­guard branch, Au­gus­tus Sylvester, was quick to point out there is cur­rent­ly a na­tion­wide short­age of life­guards, so that man­ning beach­es will re­main a prob­lem.

Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Fitzger­ald Hinds has nev­er both­ered to ad­dress the lat­est calls for this life-sav­ing mea­sure.

The prob­lem of re­sources and man­pow­er for beach­es has been a peren­ni­al one. In fact, the me­dia has re­port­ed of sev­er­al in­stances of cit­i­zens be­ing forced to put their lives in dan­ger to res­cue oth­ers as a re­sult of ei­ther the lack of life­guards or lack of enough life­guards at beach­es.

The cur­rent short­age, ac­cord­ing to Mr Sylvester, was fore­cast by the body since 2015, which is to say the prob­lem has nev­er been seen as crit­i­cal enough to war­rant the crit­i­cal ac­tion it clear­ly de­serves. In fact, ac­cord­ing to those in the field, while the min­istry has en­gaged in the­o­ret­i­cal train­ing of life­guard vol­un­teers in the past, it has been re­luc­tant to move on to the prac­ti­cal phase with vol­un­teers – mean­ing these in­di­vid­u­als are not ful­ly equipped for the over­all job and so un­able to boost the over­all life­guard num­bers.

So, the ques­tion that has to be asked now is how many more lives must be lost on the na­tion’s beach­es for cur­rent Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Hinds or Tourism Min­is­ter Ran­dell Mitchell, who must be con­cerned about deaths at tourist sites, to col­lab­o­rate to find a so­lu­tion.

With the school va­ca­tion at its peak now, beach safe­ty is cer­tain­ly crit­i­cal enough to make an in­ter­ven­tion, since scores of fam­i­lies will flock to beach sites. Or do the good­ly min­is­ters pre­fer to see an­oth­er life lost be­fore they are dri­ven to ac­tion?

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

