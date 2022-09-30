Time for a real work-from-home discussion

Entornointeligente.com /

Some sec­tors of so­ci­ety were hop­ing that by now, Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley would have walked back or added more con­text to state­ments made on Mon­day about work-from-home poli­cies for the pub­lic ser­vice.

Dur­ing his post-Bud­get me­dia con­fer­ence, the Prime Min­is­ter said, «A sim­ple choice, like choos­ing when you trav­el, could save your fu­el bill. If you get in that traf­fic at a par­tic­u­lar hour for no good rea­son and you’re crawl­ing from San­gre Grande to Port-of-Spain, you’ve burnt your fu­el.»

The state­ment nat­u­ral­ly prompt­ed jour­nal­ists to ask about a work-from-home pol­i­cy, posit­ing this could help re­duce the con­ges­tion on the roads. To this, the PM said, «I don’t know that we are suf­fi­cient­ly pre­pared for that to be a ma­jor ini­tia­tive, large­ly be­cause it re­quires cer­tain tech­ni­cal in­fra­struc­ture and a cer­tain lev­el of dis­ci­pline. This is Trinidad … and To­ba­go.»

How­ev­er, for two years dur­ing the pan­dem­ic, the Gov­ern­ment utilised the very same work-from-home pol­i­cy so as to con­trol the spread of the COVID-19 dis­ease. And while, it may not have worked as per­fect­ly as some sec­tors of so­ci­ety may have liked it to, there was un­doubt­ed­ly suc­cess in some ar­eas. It was, there­fore, a slap in the face to the thou­sands who ac­tu­al­ly made it work dur­ing the pan­dem­ic to sug­gest it failed and has no hope go­ing for­ward.

Need­less to say, it’s rare in this ex­treme­ly po­larised so­ci­ety to see uni­ver­sal con­dem­na­tion of a state­ment – but that’s ex­act­ly what the re­sponse was to the PM’s state­ment on the mat­ter. Even his more ar­dent sup­port­ers called him «tone deaf and out of touch!» with the re­al­i­ty.

Fur­ther­more, the find­ings from a Joint Se­lect Com­mit­tee Re­port on «the Im­pact of Work-from-Home and Al­ter­na­tive Work Arrange­ments, Poli­cies and Ini­tia­tives on Pub­lic Sec­tor Pro­duc­tiv­i­ty and Ser­vice De­liv­ery,» con­tra­dict what the Prime Min­is­ter de­scribed.

The com­mit­tee found: «In the area of pro­duc­tiv­i­ty, the ma­jor­i­ty of en­ti­ties re­port­ed that pro­duc­tiv­i­ty re­mained the same dur­ing the WFH pe­ri­od, […]that over­all, pro­duc­tiv­i­ty was not neg­a­tive­ly af­fect­ed by WFH arrange­ments» and al­so that «the ma­jor­i­ty of state bod­ies re­port­ed that their em­ploy­ers were able to work just as ef­fec­tive­ly at home as they did in the of­fice.»

Based on the find­ings of the com­mit­tee there­fore, there is no valid rea­son why a rea­son­able work-from-home pol­i­cy for pub­lic ser­vants can­not be pur­sued, es­pe­cial­ly in a con­text where for decades, a dis­cus­sion on the man hours lost in traf­fic head­ing in­to the cap­i­tal and the de­cen­tral­i­sa­tion of gov­ern­ment ser­vices to al­le­vi­ate this is­sue has been an on­go­ing dis­cus­sion.

It is fair­ly plain to see why a long-term vi­sion for the coun­try should fea­ture a work-from-home pol­i­cy, cre­at­ing an ef­fec­tive pub­lic trans­port sys­tem and de­cen­tral­is­ing gov­ern­ment ser­vices as part of a de­vel­op­men­tal plan.

The Prime Min­is­ter has spent much of his term ex­plain­ing why he’s tak­en the tough de­ci­sions while try­ing to right the ship. But in this par­tic­u­lar in­stance, the coun­try, by its re­sponse to the mat­ter, is clear­ly now ready to set sail on a par­tic­u­lar course and he seems un­will­ing to chart the jour­ney.

