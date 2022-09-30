Time for a real work-from-home discussion

Some sectors of society were hoping that by now, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would have walked back or added more context to statements made on Monday about work-from-home policies for the public service.
During his post-Budget media conference, the Prime Minister said, «A simple choice, like choosing when you travel, could save your fuel bill. If you get in that traffic at a particular hour for no good reason and you’re crawling from Sangre Grande to Port-of-Spain, you’ve burnt your fuel.»
The statement naturally prompted journalists to ask about a work-from-home policy, positing this could help reduce the congestion on the roads. To this, the PM said, «I don’t know that we are sufficiently prepared for that to be a major initiative, largely because it requires certain technical infrastructure and a certain level of discipline. This is Trinidad … and Tobago.»
However, for two years during the pandemic, the Government utilised the very same work-from-home policy so as to control the spread of the COVID-19 disease. And while, it may not have worked as perfectly as some sectors of society may have liked it to, there was undoubtedly success in some areas. It was, therefore, a slap in the face to the thousands who actually made it work during the pandemic to suggest it failed and has no hope going forward.
Needless to say, it’s rare in this extremely polarised society to see universal condemnation of a statement – but that’s exactly what the response was to the PM’s statement on the matter. Even his more ardent supporters called him «tone deaf and out of touch!» with the reality.
Furthermore, the findings from a Joint Select Committee Report on «the Impact of Work-from-Home and Alternative Work Arrangements, Policies and Initiatives on Public Sector Productivity and Service Delivery,» contradict what the Prime Minister described.
The committee found: «In the area of productivity, the majority of entities reported that productivity remained the same during the WFH period, […]that overall, productivity was not negatively affected by WFH arrangements» and also that «the majority of state bodies reported that their employers were able to work just as effectively at home as they did in the office.»
Based on the findings of the committee therefore, there is no valid reason why a reasonable work-from-home policy for public servants cannot be pursued, especially in a context where for decades, a discussion on the man hours lost in traffic heading into the capital and the decentralisation of government services to alleviate this issue has been an ongoing discussion.
It is fairly plain to see why a long-term vision for the country should feature a work-from-home policy, creating an effective public transport system and decentralising government services as part of a developmental plan.
The Prime Minister has spent much of his term explaining why he’s taken the tough decisions while trying to right the ship. But in this particular instance, the country, by its response to the matter, is clearly now ready to set sail on a particular course and he seems unwilling to chart the journey.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian