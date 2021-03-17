Tim Ballard: OURS first 31 days of 2021

NATIONAL SLAVERY AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH

January is annually marked as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We shared posts about different forms of human trafficking and how O.U.R. works to fight each one.

During this month of awareness, we were proud to be supporting partners of the It’s A Penalty Super Bowl 2021 awareness campaign.

In addition, over 1,000 people took our free online training to learn the signs of human trafficking. We also gained 439 new O.U.R. Volunteers, which is an average of 14 new volunteers per day!

OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THAILAND

Thanks to you, O.U.R. was able to deliver equipment, supplies, and resources to the Department of Trafficking Persons Litigation, Office of the Attorney General of Thailand. â â

The O.U.R. Ops Team recently attended a “thank you” ceremony hosted by the Office of the Attorney General of Thailand. They are incredibly grateful for the resources that will allow them to more effectively fight to end human trafficking and exploitation in their country. â â

We are honored to support these dedicated professionals who work hard to make a difference.

FOOD AND HYGIENE SUPPLIES FOR OVER 100 SURVIVORS AND AT-RISK YOUTH

In Southeast Asia, O.U.R. donated food and hygiene items to a survivor-led NGO, which supported over 65 girls and women who are survivors of human trafficking. O.U.R. also provided food for a shelter that is currently housing 58 high-risk children and survivors of human trafficking.

EDUCATION FOR TWO SURVIVORS

In Southeast Asia, O.U.R. began supporting the cost of education for two survivors. This is an exciting step for these survivors as they work to reach their dreams and create a sustainable income.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND CHILD EXPLOITATION PREVENTION

In Southeast Asia, O.U.R. Aftercare participated in human trafficking prevention and outreach work by donating food, snacks, and school supplies for children in areas where child trafficking and exploitation are very common.

O.U.R. OPERATOR RETURNS HOME

An O.U.R. Operator was stuck in South Asia due to COVID-19 travel restrictions for a year. He was able to finally return home to his family in January!

ISRAELI MAN IN THAILAND ARRESTED

With O.U.R.’s support, a 44-year-old Israeli man in Thailand was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material. The O.U.R. Ops Team accompanied law enforcement on the search warrant of the man’s apartment.

7-YEAR-OLD AND 17-YEAR-OLD RESCUED IN SOUTH ASIA

Two survivors were rescued in South Asia in January and supported by our aftercare partners. We will release more information soon.

6 PREDATORS ARRESTED AND 11 SURVIVORS RESCUED IN WEST AFRICA

O.U.R. worked with our partners, Abuse Relief Corps, on several different operations to arrest child predators and rescue survivors in West Africa. The survivors rescued ranged from ages 5-17 years old. They are now receiving the care they need to begin healing.

TWO YOUNG CHILDREN SUPPORTED BY O.U.R. AFTERCARE

The O.U.R. Ops Team assisted law enforcement in Thailand in the arrest of a trafficker, and O.U.R. Aftercare supported two young children under 10 during a Child Forensic Interview who were potentially abused by this predator.

O.U.R. THAILAND AFTERCARE MANAGER JIB WITH TWO OFFICERS FROM ROYAL THAI POLICE AND CHILDREN PROTECTION UNIT

GROCERY SUPPORT

O.U.R. Aftercare supported a 16-year-old survivor in Southeast Asia by helping her and her family with groceries in a time of great need.

OUR HERO, “MOTHER MARTHA”, RETURNS HOME

Mother Martha lived through 20 years of personal challenges. Even though she experienced the injustice of slavery in the Mediterranean, she has always fought for the freedom of others. She selflessly helped so many other women escape from being exploited. Last month, she was able to return home to her home country in East Africa as a free woman. O.U.R. Aftercare met her at the airport and helped her set up her new home. We were excited to introduce her to our aftercare partners in East Africa, and once they met her she became family for life. Mother Martha is a modern hero.

NEW AFTERCARE PARTNERSHIP IN EAST AFRICA

O.U.R. formed a new partnership with BACM, an aftercare home in East Africa. They are currently expanding their programs and are focusing on becoming self-sustaining. Through our partners and network, we are working on helping them build a water well to provide fresh water for the children and to provide a way for them to make money by selling the water.

CONNECTING SURVIVORS WITH BUSINESS CLASSES

In West Africa, O.U.R. Aftercare empowers survivors in freedom by connecting them with business classes. These classes end with them taking their own ideas and making them happen.

ELEVEN SURVIVORS RETURN HOME TO GHANA AND UGANDA

O.U.R. Aftercare assisted in helping 11 women out of the Mediterranean after they were trafficked for domestic servitude. After escaping their situations, these girls were wrongfully imprisoned for having no documents and had little hope of ever seeing their families again. “Now they are free. Free from fear of exploitation. Free from the fear of the unknown. And free from the fear of never seeing their children again.” – Jessica Mass, Director of O.U.R. Aftercare

SEVENTEEN SURVIVORS RETURN HOME TO SIERRA LEONE

17 women, who were also trafficked into domestic servitude, were freed and returned home to Sierra Leone. We recently vetted and partnered with a new aftercare program in this country and these women are now receiving quality aftercare.

CARING FOR A GRIEVING SURVIVOR’S FAMILY

A brave survivor lost her life while trying to escape the horrible abuse she was facing in the Mediterranean. Our team in the Mediterranean worked tirelessly with the government and insurance for the release of her body. When they finally were able to get permission to have it released, our team in Africa met the family at the airport for the receiving of their daughter’s body. Our aftercare partners provided counseling onsite and are providing ongoing support for the family.

3 ARRESTED AND 16 RESCUED IN CAMBODIA

In the month of January, O.U.R. supported three AIM operations, which resulted in the arrest of 3 predators and the rescue of 16 survivors. We are honored to work with AIM, who shares our mission to bring freedom to those being exploited. We are grateful for their good work. â Read more details here:

BRIEFING FOR TWO OPERATIONS

The O.U.R. Ops Team spent time preparing for two important ops in Southeast Asia, Operation Sleepless and Operation M. One of these operations resulted in two arrested and four rescued survivors under 18 years old. The other op will happen soon.

FIFTEEN SURVIVORS START VOCATIONAL TRAINING

15 survivors in two cities in South America started vocational training, college, or trade school in the month of January thanks to O.U.R. support.

ASSISTING SURVIVORS WHO WERE EXPLOITED ON PORNHUB

O.U.R. is assisting and empowering survivors of trafficking in South America to help ensure justice after being exploited on PornHub and other big porn sites.. To that end, we have connected with and endorsed the #TraffickingHub campaign.

ELEVEN WOMEN BEGIN VOCATIONAL TRAINING

With O.U.R. support, 11 survivors in Central America ranging from age 21-47 began vocational training in January.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO “MADELINE”!

Madeline, who lives in South America, was exploited by an American man who often traveled down to her country to exploit minors. The O.U.R. Aftercare Team celebrated Madeline’s 18th birthday with her and her mother. They also provided follow up care, set her up with a psychologist, and prepared her to start veterinarian school!

A NEW MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL

O.U.R. funded the salary of a mental health professional in Central America who will be able to support over 20 survivors.

PROVIDING A FUTURE

“Cynthia” was rescued in an operation in Latin America late last year. She said, “I never thought I would be free. I thought I would die while being trafficked. God sent a team to rescue me and I am not taking that for granted.”

In January, O.U.R. provided her with a laptop as well as paid her tuition so that she may pursue her educational goals.

O.U.R. OPS TEAM CONDUCTS TRAINING

A member of the O.U.R. Ops Team conducted a training on investigations for our ops and aftercare partners in South Asia. O.U.R. contributes a portion of the costs for investigations, legal processes, and aftercare.

O.U.R.’S WORK IN THAILAND

We began filming a series of interviews in collaboration with our law enforcement partners on how O.U.R. is working with them to combat trafficking in Thailand.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN THAILAND

We are proud to announce that O.U.R.’s Thailand Country Director “Art” has just received an outstanding achievement award from Thailand’s Department of Provincial Administration (DoPA). This award signifies personal sacrifice for the benefit of the Kingdom of Thailand. Art was the only civilian to receive the award alongside law enforcement officers. The award was received on behalf of O.U.R. for our assistance in anti-trafficking efforts. It is a very prestigious award and we could not be more proud of Art and the team he oversees.

MAKING AN AFTERCARE PARTNERSHIP OFFICIAL

O.U.R. signed a partnership document with an aftercare home in South America. Together we will continue to provide support to all the survivors in the home. The O.U.R. Aftercare Team provides follow-up care for the survivors and to the home as a whole, and the staff there helps provide on-site, immediate care for survivors just rescued or in need of extra support.

NEW AFTERCARE PARTNERS IN THE U.S.

O.U.R. is developing a relationship with a legal clinic in Utah to help provide more legal support to victims of child abuse material throughout the U.S., legal representation to survivors of trafficking and rape in Utah, and further empower the survivors throughout the court/legal process.

We are also excited about our new aftercare partners at the HOPE Center. The HOPE Center has created a program that provides amazing holistic services for survivors.

The LA Dream Center has been working and serving survivors since the mid 90’s. Our team was able to tour their facilities as we discussed ways that we can collaborate to best empower survivors to both heal and dream again.

VIEW FROM THE LA DREAM CENTER

USU SEED PROGRAM PROVIDES SCHOLARSHIPS

In West Africa, O.U.R. Aftercare partners with the SEED program to empower survivors in freedom by connecting them with business classes. These classes end with them taking their own ideas and making them happen.

THE SEED PROGRAM IS A PART OF THE JON M. HUNTSMAN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AT UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY

