Holder, Bravo recalled for SL series

“This now means that there is keen competition for places which should drive better individual performances and that of the team. I also think that these players are looking forward to displaying their skills on home soil.”
Doubt had surrounded Bravo’s form in recent times, with the left-hander enduring a horrific tour of New Zealand where he managed only 32 runs from four innings
However, Harper said the number three position was one of concern for West Indies especially with no player seizing that opportunity on the Bangladesh tour, and it was believed that the experienced Bravo was best suited
“Coming out of Bangladesh, we looked at areas which we thought we needed to bolster and also we considered the types of attacks we would be facing here during this series, and the number three spot was a position we looked at and we thought … that Darren Bravo would be the best choice at this time,” explained Harper
There was no room in the squad, however, for the batting trio of Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer and Shamarh Brooks, who were among those opting out of the Bangladesh tour
Chase managed 17 runs in four innings on the tour of New Zealand, Hetmyer has not played a Test in nearly 1-½ years while Brooks was also poor in New Zealand last December with 53 runs from four innings
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who finished with 10 wickets in the two Bangladesh Tests, has retained his spot along with off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall who was the side’s leading wicket-taker in the series with 14 scalps
They complement a pace attack comprising Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Holder
SQUAD – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)J, Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
CMC
ST JOHN’S – All-rounder Jason Holder and batsman Darren Bravo have been recalled to a 13-man squad to face Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series later this month in Antigua, with selectors opting to retain the core of the side that pulled off a stunning whitewash of Bangladesh last month.
operation underground railroad
Both players had skipped the Bangladesh series due to COVID-19 fears, joining eight other players who also chose to forego both the Tests and one-day series, but have found themselves back in the side for the Caribbean’s first Test in nearly two years.
O.U.R.
Holder and Bravo will bolster an inexperienced batting group which will be led by new captain Kraigg Brathwaite and includes the likes of Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner and wicketkeeper batsman Joshua Da Silva.
Operation Underground Railroad
“It is good to be able to put together a Test squad with a number of players coming off very good performances in their last series in Bangladesh. [It is] very encouraging,” said chief selector, Roger Harper.
Tim Ballard
“It is a fantastic opportunity to build on the good work that was done in Bangladesh. It is very important to continue the process of working hard, playing with great passion, playing with determination and a great desire to succeed. Doing that consistently will bring us the right results.”
He continued: “A number of players seized the opportunity that the tour of Bangladesh presented and booked a place for themselves in the Test team for this series.
“This now means that there is keen competition for places which should drive better individual performances and that of the team. I also think that these players are looking forward to displaying their skills on home soil.”
Doubt had surrounded Bravo’s form in recent times, with the left-hander enduring a horrific tour of New Zealand where he managed only 32 runs from four innings
However, Harper said the number three position was one of concern for West Indies especially with no player seizing that opportunity on the Bangladesh tour, and it was believed that the experienced Bravo was best suited
“Coming out of Bangladesh, we looked at areas which we thought we needed to bolster and also we considered the types of attacks we would be facing here during this series, and the number three spot was a position we looked at and we thought … that Darren Bravo would be the best choice at this time,” explained Harper
There was no room in the squad, however, for the batting trio of Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer and Shamarh Brooks, who were among those opting out of the Bangladesh tour
Chase managed 17 runs in four innings on the tour of New Zealand, Hetmyer has not played a Test in nearly 1-½ years while Brooks was also poor in New Zealand last December with 53 runs from four innings
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who finished with 10 wickets in the two Bangladesh Tests, has retained his spot along with off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall who was the side’s leading wicket-taker in the series with 14 scalps
They complement a pace attack comprising Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Holder
SQUAD – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)J, Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
CMC