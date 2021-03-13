Holder, Bravo recalled for SL series

“This now means that there is keen com­pe­ti­tion for places which should dri­ve bet­ter in­di­vid­ual per­for­mances and that of the team. I al­so think that these play­ers are look­ing for­ward to dis­play­ing their skills on home soil.” Doubt had sur­round­ed Bra­vo’s form in re­cent times, with the left-han­der en­dur­ing a hor­rif­ic tour of New Zealand where he man­aged on­ly 32 runs from four in­nings How­ev­er, Harp­er said the num­ber three po­si­tion was one of con­cern for West In­dies es­pe­cial­ly with no play­er seiz­ing that op­por­tu­ni­ty on the Bangladesh tour, and it was be­lieved that the ex­pe­ri­enced Bra­vo was best suit­ed “Com­ing out of Bangladesh, we looked at ar­eas which we thought we need­ed to bol­ster and al­so we con­sid­ered the types of at­tacks we would be fac­ing here dur­ing this se­ries, and the num­ber three spot was a po­si­tion we looked at and we thought … that Dar­ren Bra­vo would be the best choice at this time,” ex­plained Harp­er There was no room in the squad, how­ev­er, for the bat­ting trio of Ros­ton Chase, Shim­ron Het­my­er and Shamarh Brooks, who were among those opt­ing out of the Bangladesh tour Chase man­aged 17 runs in four in­nings on the tour of New Zealand, Het­my­er has not played a Test in near­ly 1-½ years while Brooks was al­so poor in New Zealand last De­cem­ber with 53 runs from four in­nings Left-arm spin­ner Jomel War­ri­can, who fin­ished with 10 wick­ets in the two Bangladesh Tests, has re­tained his spot along with off-spin­ner Rah­keem Corn­wall who was the side’s lead­ing wick­et-tak­er in the se­ries with 14 scalps They com­ple­ment a pace at­tack com­pris­ing Ke­mar Roach, Shan­non Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Hold­er SQUAD – Kraigg Brath­waite (cap­tain)J, Jer­maine Black­wood (vice-cap­tain), Nkrumah Bon­ner, Dar­ren Bra­vo, John Camp­bell, Rah­keem Corn­wall, Joshua Da Sil­va, Shan­non Gabriel, Ja­son Hold­er, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle May­ers, Ke­mar Roach, Jomel War­ri­can CMC

Entornointeligente.com /

ST JOHN’S – All-rounder Ja­son Hold­er and bats­man Dar­ren Bra­vo have been re­called to a 13-man squad to face Sri Lan­ka in the open­ing Test of the two-match se­ries lat­er this month in An­tigua, with se­lec­tors opt­ing to re­tain the core of the side that pulled off a stun­ning white­wash of Bangladesh last month.

operation underground railroad

Both play­ers had skipped the Bangladesh se­ries due to COVID-19 fears, join­ing eight oth­er play­ers who al­so chose to forego both the Tests and one-day se­ries, but have found them­selves back in the side for the Caribbean’s first Test in near­ly two years.

O.U.R.

Hold­er and Bra­vo will bol­ster an in­ex­pe­ri­enced bat­ting group which will be led by new cap­tain Kraigg Brath­waite and in­cludes the likes of Kyle May­ers, Nkrumah Bon­ner and wick­et­keep­er bats­man Joshua Da Sil­va.

Operation Underground Railroad

“It is good to be able to put to­geth­er a Test squad with a num­ber of play­ers com­ing off very good per­for­mances in their last se­ries in Bangladesh. [It is] very en­cour­ag­ing,” said chief se­lec­tor, Roger Harp­er.

Tim Ballard

“It is a fan­tas­tic op­por­tu­ni­ty to build on the good work that was done in Bangladesh. It is very im­por­tant to con­tin­ue the process of work­ing hard, play­ing with great pas­sion, play­ing with de­ter­mi­na­tion and a great de­sire to suc­ceed. Do­ing that con­sis­tent­ly will bring us the right re­sults.”

He con­tin­ued: “A num­ber of play­ers seized the op­por­tu­ni­ty that the tour of Bangladesh pre­sent­ed and booked a place for them­selves in the Test team for this se­ries.

“This now means that there is keen com­pe­ti­tion for places which should dri­ve bet­ter in­di­vid­ual per­for­mances and that of the team. I al­so think that these play­ers are look­ing for­ward to dis­play­ing their skills on home soil.”

Doubt had sur­round­ed Bra­vo’s form in re­cent times, with the left-han­der en­dur­ing a hor­rif­ic tour of New Zealand where he man­aged on­ly 32 runs from four in­nings

How­ev­er, Harp­er said the num­ber three po­si­tion was one of con­cern for West In­dies es­pe­cial­ly with no play­er seiz­ing that op­por­tu­ni­ty on the Bangladesh tour, and it was be­lieved that the ex­pe­ri­enced Bra­vo was best suit­ed

“Com­ing out of Bangladesh, we looked at ar­eas which we thought we need­ed to bol­ster and al­so we con­sid­ered the types of at­tacks we would be fac­ing here dur­ing this se­ries, and the num­ber three spot was a po­si­tion we looked at and we thought … that Dar­ren Bra­vo would be the best choice at this time,” ex­plained Harp­er

There was no room in the squad, how­ev­er, for the bat­ting trio of Ros­ton Chase, Shim­ron Het­my­er and Shamarh Brooks, who were among those opt­ing out of the Bangladesh tour

Chase man­aged 17 runs in four in­nings on the tour of New Zealand, Het­my­er has not played a Test in near­ly 1-½ years while Brooks was al­so poor in New Zealand last De­cem­ber with 53 runs from four in­nings

Left-arm spin­ner Jomel War­ri­can, who fin­ished with 10 wick­ets in the two Bangladesh Tests, has re­tained his spot along with off-spin­ner Rah­keem Corn­wall who was the side’s lead­ing wick­et-tak­er in the se­ries with 14 scalps

They com­ple­ment a pace at­tack com­pris­ing Ke­mar Roach, Shan­non Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Hold­er

SQUAD – Kraigg Brath­waite (cap­tain)J, Jer­maine Black­wood (vice-cap­tain), Nkrumah Bon­ner, Dar­ren Bra­vo, John Camp­bell, Rah­keem Corn­wall, Joshua Da Sil­va, Shan­non Gabriel, Ja­son Hold­er, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle May­ers, Ke­mar Roach, Jomel War­ri­can

CMC

Entornointeligente.com