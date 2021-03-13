SRC opens facilities to hand sanitiser manufacturers

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is making its facilities available to entrepreneurs wanting to produce hand sanitisers. The product remains in demand, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Acting executive director, Dr Charah Watson, says the entity has developed a hand sanitiser formulation, which can be used in the manufacturing process.

She said the development of the formulation is in keeping with the mandate of the SRC to use science to improve lives, especially in light of the global pandemic.

“We are a facilitatory entity with the goal of promoting business growth and development through the services that we offer,” she pointed out.

Dr Watson says many people may be uncertain about starting a business at this time, but with many countries closing their borders and placing restrictions on movement “Jamaicans must become more self-reliant in how we provide for ourselves.”

“Manufacturing products, such as hand sanitisers, is one way of doing this given the pandemic,” she said.

Dr Watson noted that the cost of the services offered by the SRC is below market value, in keeping with the government’s mandate to assist in the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, also known as MSMEs

She said the SRC will work with entrepreneurs at various business stages and offer business development services with the help of partners, such as the Jamaica Business Development Corporation

