Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Cardi B And More To Perform At 63rd Grammy Awards

The 63rd Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with performances from Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and South Korean band BTS. Beyonce leads the way with nine nominations, while Taylor Swift is the favourite to pick up the coveted album of the year award, for her lockdown record Folklore. The Reggae category will see Buju Banton, Maxi Priest, The Wailers, Toots & The Maytals and Skip Marley face off for the coveted award. Koffee became the youngest person and first woman to win in the category last year, for her breakout EP Rapture.

