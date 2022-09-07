Tiger Tanks takes over as title sponsor for SSFL

Entornointeligente.com /

Tiger Tanks will be the main spon­sor of this year’s Sec­ondary Schools Foot­ball League (SS­FL), Guardian Me­dia Sports was re­li­ably in­formed yes­ter­day.

An agree­ment be­tween the par­ties (Tiger Tanks and the SS­FL) was said to have been reached af­ter months of ne­go­ti­a­tions. Co­in­ci­den­tal­ly, a five-year agree­ment be­tween the SS­FL, Dig­i­cel and Sports­Max was sched­uled to con­clude in 2020 be­fore the in­ter­ven­tion of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic threw every­thing in­to a tail­spin.

Un­der Tiger Tanks, the league is set to be well-served, in­clu­sive of uni­form pro­vi­sion and brand­ing, prizes and the broad­cast­ing of match­es for all the di­vi­sions, in­clu­sive of the Pre­mier­ship, Cham­pi­onship and all the low­er di­vi­sions.

Last week, Merere Gon­za­les, pres­i­dent of the schools league said they were hop­ing to ne­go­ti­ate for match­es in all di­vi­sions in the SS­FL to be broad­cast­ed ei­ther LIVE or shown de­layed on tele­vi­sion, which is an ini­tia­tive that would al­low all stu­dents to use the footage for the pur­pose of re­ceiv­ing schol­ar­ships or for their per­son­al use.

