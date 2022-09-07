Tiger Tanks takes over as title sponsor for SSFL

Tiger Tanks will be the main sponsor of this year’s Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), Guardian Media Sports was reliably informed yesterday.
An agreement between the parties (Tiger Tanks and the SSFL) was said to have been reached after months of negotiations. Coincidentally, a five-year agreement between the SSFL, Digicel and SportsMax was scheduled to conclude in 2020 before the intervention of the COVID-19 pandemic threw everything into a tailspin.
Under Tiger Tanks, the league is set to be well-served, inclusive of uniform provision and branding, prizes and the broadcasting of matches for all the divisions, inclusive of the Premiership, Championship and all the lower divisions.
Last week, Merere Gonzales, president of the schools league said they were hoping to negotiate for matches in all divisions in the SSFL to be broadcasted either LIVE or shown delayed on television, which is an initiative that would allow all students to use the footage for the purpose of receiving scholarships or for their personal use.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian