Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak

NEW YORK (AP):

Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the US Open’s fourth round yesterday.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career.

He is the youngest American man to get that far at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but this was not a case of a one-sided crowd backing one of its own. Nadal is about as popular as it gets in tennis and heard plenty of support in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the volume raised after the retractable roof was shut in the fourth set.

«I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m beyond happy. I can’t believe it,» said Tiafoe, who faces No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev next. «He’s one of the greatest of all time. I played unbelievable tennis today, but I don’t even know what happened.»

