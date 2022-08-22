Thunderstorm leads to fallen trees, power outages

Kalain Hosein
Heavy afternoon showers and thunderstorms have caused floods, fallen trees and power outages across various areas of Trinidad.
Flooding has been reported from as south as the Southern Main Road in Otaheite to as north as Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin.
Street and flash flooding has also occurred across various areas of Port of Spain and Chaguanas causing traffic delays and sending pedestrians scampering for dry land.
Flash flooding rendered parts of the Morne Coco Road in Diego Martin impassable to all vehicles shortly after midday, with significant traffic delays ongoing along the Western Main Road into the Audrey Jeffery Highway due to flooding near Cocorite.
The Western Main Road in Carenage also has become temporarily impassable due to a large tree falling, blocking both lanes as of 1:45 PM. Clearing efforts are underway.
Power outages have also been reported across parts of central and northern Trinidad, from Charlieville and Longdenville to Woodbrook and Valsayn.
According to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MoRDLG), in their 1:00 PM Incident Summary Report, they have received 19 reports of flooding and one landslide all in the Siparia Regional Corporation area. Major rivers, according to the MoRDLG, are below 50 per cent.
While no alerts, watches or warnings have been issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service for T&T, in a social media post, they said, «Some morning sunshine together with light and variable surface winds and low-level convergence from the east is causing instability over Trinidad and Tobago. This is producing light to moderate showers and thunderstorms in a few areas. Conditions are forecast to be relatively settled by nighttime despite a few showers in some areas.»
The Met Office also cautioned, «In the event of a heavy shower or thunderstorm, winds can become gusty in the vicinity, and street or flash flooding is likely in areas so prone.»
In the TTMS’ official forecast for this afternoon into tonight, they call for, «Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with occasional showers and the medium (40-60%) chance of isolated thunderstorms, becoming settled by nighttime, despite a few nighttime showers. Gusty winds, street flooding and agitated seas can occur in areas under heavy showers/ thunderstorms.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian