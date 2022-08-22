Thunderstorm leads to fallen trees, power outages

Entornointeligente.com /

Kalain Ho­sein

Heavy af­ter­noon show­ers and thun­der­storms have caused floods, fall­en trees and pow­er out­ages across var­i­ous ar­eas of Trinidad.

Flood­ing has been re­port­ed from as south as the South­ern Main Road in Ota­heite to as north as Morne Co­co Road, Diego Mar­tin.

Street and flash flood­ing has al­so oc­curred across var­i­ous ar­eas of Port of Spain and Ch­agua­nas caus­ing traf­fic de­lays and send­ing pedes­tri­ans scam­per­ing for dry land.

Flash flood­ing ren­dered parts of the Morne Co­co Road in Diego Mar­tin im­pass­able to all ve­hi­cles short­ly af­ter mid­day, with sig­nif­i­cant traf­fic de­lays on­go­ing along the West­ern Main Road in­to the Au­drey Jef­fery High­way due to flood­ing near Co­corite.

The West­ern Main Road in Care­nage al­so has be­come tem­porar­i­ly im­pass­able due to a large tree falling, block­ing both lanes as of 1:45 PM. Clear­ing ef­forts are un­der­way.

Pow­er out­ages have al­so been re­port­ed across parts of cen­tral and north­ern Trinidad, from Char­lieville and Long­denville to Wood­brook and Val­sayn.

Ac­cord­ing to the Min­istry of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment (MoRDLG), in their 1:00 PM In­ci­dent Sum­ma­ry Re­port, they have re­ceived 19 re­ports of flood­ing and one land­slide all in the Siparia Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion area. Ma­jor rivers, ac­cord­ing to the MoRDLG, are be­low 50 per cent.

While no alerts, watch­es or warn­ings have been is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice for T&T, in a so­cial me­dia post, they said, «Some morn­ing sun­shine to­geth­er with light and vari­able sur­face winds and low-lev­el con­ver­gence from the east is caus­ing in­sta­bil­i­ty over Trinidad and To­ba­go. This is pro­duc­ing light to mod­er­ate show­ers and thun­der­storms in a few ar­eas. Con­di­tions are fore­cast to be rel­a­tive­ly set­tled by night­time de­spite a few show­ers in some ar­eas.»

The Met Of­fice al­so cau­tioned, «In the event of a heavy show­er or thun­der­storm, winds can be­come gusty in the vicin­i­ty, and street or flash flood­ing is like­ly in ar­eas so prone.»

In the TTMS’ of­fi­cial fore­cast for this af­ter­noon in­to tonight, they call for, «Part­ly cloudy be­com­ing cloudy at times with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers and the medi­um (40-60%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storms, be­com­ing set­tled by night­time, de­spite a few night­time show­ers. Gusty winds, street flood­ing and ag­i­tat­ed seas can oc­cur in ar­eas un­der heavy show­ers/ thun­der­storms.»

