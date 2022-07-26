Three years later relatives of 7 murdered Orange Valley fishermen still grieving

Three years ago, waves of grief, agony and heartbreak washed over the tight knight fishing community of Orange Valley.
Beneath the blanket of darkness in the Gulf of Paria, nearly a dozen fishermen were assaulted and robbed by local pirates.
The attackers relieved the men of valuables, vessels and finally their lives before forcing the men overboard.
Guardian Media visited Orange Valley’s fishing bay on the third anniversary of the men’s murder yesterday. As some fisher folk close by readied their vessels, some said the anniversary of the men’s deaths remained a sombre day in the community.
According to one fisherman who did not want to be identified, the incident continues to torment them.
«Them men went out in the Gulf of Pirates, honest men to make an honest dollar and get killed, it still hard for all of we. We does still feel frighten to go out when we think about how the men died.»
To this day, the pain of their murders also still haunts family members.
Harry Sooknanan explained that since he lost his 18-year-old son Alex, life has been a roller-coaster of sorrow and pain.
He said, «Up to today, I does watch the road to see my son coming with he bucket boy, and it wouldn’t happen. It is something you could never get over no matter what you get in life, what people give you, who give you, it could never build back that hole that form in your heart.»
Even as all hope has been lost, Sooknanan has refused to come to terms with the tragedy.
When Alex Sooknanan, Shiva Ramdeo, Anand Rampersad, Leslie De Boulet, Brandon Kissoon, Jason Baptiste and Justin Kissoon were initially reported missing, searches were launched and prayers rang out across the community.
Among those who led prayer sessions was the mother of Shiva Ramdeo, Nazeema Ramdeo.
She told Guardian Media that every passing day tugged at her heartstrings.
«I miss him a lot. Shiva was my life, I never never, never do anything without him, everything to do was always ‘Ma, if you cook, Ma come take out food, Ma do this’, I had to do everything for my boy. Today, all the emotions came back of what took place three years ago,» she said.
Runa Ali lost her son, Brandon and nephew Justin Kissoon in the attack. In the last three years, she has also lost her home but in tragedy, she sees triumph.
«I get the strength when I look at my children, when I look at them I have a reason to fight. Brandon always used to say ‘mammy I don’t want them to work hard’. He always wanted them to take their education, he never wanted them work like how he had to work hard,» Ali noted.
Ali said while she has had to face back-to-back obstacles, she always endeavoured in the name of her son.
Anand Rampersad’s wife Sahidan Khan said since his death, she has persevered to fulfil a dream they shared.
«Anand spent his life out at sea and he sacrificed his whole life to get me where I am today, so I must say thanks to him, I am thankful. I had finished school in May, he died in July and I went to my graduation in November. I saw my husband in the crowd, I couldn’t see anyone else.»
One man has been charged with five counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery and violence following the attack.
Years later, the deaths still consume the hearts of loved ones with misery, but time has also rewound the resentment, according to Jason Baptiste’s sister, Melissa Khan.
Khan said, «As time go along you does forgive people and hope that they could live with it. It’s only been three years but just for me to get peace, I’ve forgiven them.»
