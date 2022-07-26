Three years later relatives of 7 murdered Orange Valley fishermen still grieving

Entornointeligente.com /

Three years ago, waves of grief, agony and heart­break washed over the tight knight fish­ing com­mu­ni­ty of Or­ange Val­ley.

Be­neath the blan­ket of dark­ness in the Gulf of Paria, near­ly a dozen fish­er­men were as­sault­ed and robbed by lo­cal pi­rates.

The at­tack­ers re­lieved the men of valu­ables, ves­sels and fi­nal­ly their lives be­fore forc­ing the men over­board.

Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Or­ange Val­ley’s fish­ing bay on the third an­niver­sary of the men’s mur­der yes­ter­day. As some fish­er folk close by read­ied their ves­sels, some said the an­niver­sary of the men’s deaths re­mained a som­bre day in the com­mu­ni­ty.

Ac­cord­ing to one fish­er­man who did not want to be iden­ti­fied, the in­ci­dent con­tin­ues to tor­ment them.

«Them men went out in the Gulf of Pi­rates, hon­est men to make an hon­est dol­lar and get killed, it still hard for all of we. We does still feel fright­en to go out when we think about how the men died.»

To this day, the pain of their mur­ders al­so still haunts fam­i­ly mem­bers.

Har­ry Sook­nanan ex­plained that since he lost his 18-year-old son Alex, life has been a roller-coast­er of sor­row and pain.

He said, «Up to to­day, I does watch the road to see my son com­ing with he buck­et boy, and it wouldn’t hap­pen. It is some­thing you could nev­er get over no mat­ter what you get in life, what peo­ple give you, who give you, it could nev­er build back that hole that form in your heart.»

Even as all hope has been lost, Sook­nanan has re­fused to come to terms with the tragedy.

When Alex Sook­nanan, Shi­va Ramdeo, Anand Ram­per­sad, Leslie De Boulet, Bran­don Kissoon, Ja­son Bap­tiste and Justin Kissoon were ini­tial­ly re­port­ed miss­ing, search­es were launched and prayers rang out across the com­mu­ni­ty.

Among those who led prayer ses­sions was the moth­er of Shi­va Ramdeo, Nazeema Ramdeo.

She told Guardian Me­dia that every pass­ing day tugged at her heart­strings.

«I miss him a lot. Shi­va was my life, I nev­er nev­er, nev­er do any­thing with­out him, every­thing to do was al­ways ‘Ma, if you cook, Ma come take out food, Ma do this’, I had to do every­thing for my boy. To­day, all the emo­tions came back of what took place three years ago,» she said.

Runa Ali lost her son, Bran­don and nephew Justin Kissoon in the at­tack. In the last three years, she has al­so lost her home but in tragedy, she sees tri­umph.

«I get the strength when I look at my chil­dren, when I look at them I have a rea­son to fight. Bran­don al­ways used to say ‘mam­my I don’t want them to work hard’. He al­ways want­ed them to take their ed­u­ca­tion, he nev­er want­ed them work like how he had to work hard,» Ali not­ed.

Ali said while she has had to face back-to-back ob­sta­cles, she al­ways en­deav­oured in the name of her son.

Anand Ram­per­sad’s wife Sahi­dan Khan said since his death, she has per­se­vered to ful­fil a dream they shared.

«Anand spent his life out at sea and he sac­ri­ficed his whole life to get me where I am to­day, so I must say thanks to him, I am thank­ful. I had fin­ished school in May, he died in Ju­ly and I went to my grad­u­a­tion in No­vem­ber. I saw my hus­band in the crowd, I couldn’t see any­one else.»

One man has been charged with five counts of mur­der, at­tempt­ed mur­der, rob­bery and vi­o­lence fol­low­ing the at­tack.

Years lat­er, the deaths still con­sume the hearts of loved ones with mis­ery, but time has al­so re­wound the re­sent­ment, ac­cord­ing to Ja­son Bap­tiste’s sis­ter, Melis­sa Khan.

Khan said, «As time go along you does for­give peo­ple and hope that they could live with it. It’s on­ly been three years but just for me to get peace, I’ve for­giv­en them.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com