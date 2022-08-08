8 agosto, 2022
Mundo

Three Turkish firms among world’s 100 biggest defence companies

10 segundos ago
three_turkish_firms_among_worlds_100_biggest_defence_companies.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

US-based Defense News lists three Turkish defence companies in its list of Top 100 global firms with the highest defence revenues. The US-based publication has been publishing an annual list of rankings of defence and aerospace companies by revenue since 2000. (Celal Gunes / AA) Three Turkish firms are among the world's 100 biggest defence and aerospace companies, as ranked by revenue by the website Defense News . 

Aselsan, Türkiye's largest defence manufacturer was listed at 49, while Turkish Aerospace Industries was listed at 67. 

Roketsan was ranked at 86, according to  the 2022 list published on Monday. 

The US-based publication focuses on the politics, business and technology of the defence sector. They have been publishing an annual list of rankings of defence and aerospace companies by revenue since 2000.

READ MORE:  Turkey’s largest defence manufacturer hits record growth amid pandemic

Source: TRT World
LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation