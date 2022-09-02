Three Teens Charged After Being Found With Illegal Gun

Entornointeligente.com /

Charges have been laid against the three teenagers who were allegedly found with an illegal firearm in Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday. The three juveniles, one of whom is 14 and the other two 16, were scheduled to appear in the Family Court in Falmouth on Thursday. They are each charged with illegal possession of a firearm. A news release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force says about 1:30 Monday morning, a private security team responded to an alarm that went off at a property on Lower Harbour Street. The security officers reportedly saw the three teenagers walking along the road. Their behaviour aroused suspicion and they were accosted and searched. A Browning pistol with an empty magazine was allegedly found in a knapsack they were carrying. The firearm was seized and the police called.

