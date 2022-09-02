Three suspects in Rio Claro rape and robberies denied bail

Two men and a woman appeared at the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court today charged with firearm possession and larceny offences after police conducted extensive enquiries into a string of robberies and assaults in Rio Claro.
Kerwin Lumba George, 35, of St Mary’s, Moruga, Kevin Mitchell, 43, of St Mary’s, Moruga, and Iesha London, 24, of Claira Gregory Street, Siparia and Enid Village, were charged with Trafficking Firearms, three counts of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
WPC Jagroop laid the charges. Mitchell was remanded into custody until September 6th for a comprehensive tracing and for the consideration of bail, while Iesha London was granted bail for $750,000 with Magistracy approval.
However, Kerwin Lumumba George was denied bail and was advised of his right to apply to a Judge in Chambers for bail. He was also charged with 20 other related offences, including nine counts of Robbery with Violence, four counts of Robbery with Aggravation, four Counts of Assault with Intent to Rob, Burglary, Rape and Malicious Damage.
According to police reports, he was allegedly involved in seven separate incidents of crime which took place between 17th July and 26th August including an incident where a 70-year-old man and 39-year-old man were assaulted and robbed, while a 13-year-old girl was raped. The matters were adjourned to 29th September.
On August 27th officers intercepted a silver Tiida motor vehicle with three occupants at Libertville, Rio Claro, during an intelligence-led exercise. The officers searched the vehicle and discovered one Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing seven rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and another pistol magazine in the vehicle, and all three occupants were arrested.
Search warrants were executed at the homes of the three suspects where items of evidential value were found at the home of the driver of the vehicle, namely one generator, one mobile phone and jeweller
