Three suspects in Rio Claro rape and robberies denied bail

Two men and a woman ap­peared at the Rio Claro Mag­is­trates’ Court to­day charged with firearm pos­ses­sion and lar­ce­ny of­fences af­ter po­lice con­duct­ed ex­ten­sive en­quiries in­to a string of rob­beries and as­saults in Rio Claro.

Ker­win Lum­ba George, 35, of St Mary’s, Moru­ga, Kevin Mitchell, 43, of St Mary’s, Moru­ga, and Iesha Lon­don, 24, of Claira Gre­go­ry Street, Siparia and Enid Vil­lage, were charged with Traf­fick­ing Firearms, three counts of Pos­ses­sion of a Firearm and Pos­ses­sion of Am­mu­ni­tion.

WPC Ja­groop laid the charges. Mitchell was re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody un­til Sep­tem­ber 6th for a com­pre­hen­sive trac­ing and for the con­sid­er­a­tion of bail, while Iesha Lon­don was grant­ed bail for $750,000 with Mag­is­tra­cy ap­proval.

How­ev­er, Ker­win Lu­mum­ba George was de­nied bail and was ad­vised of his right to ap­ply to a Judge in Cham­bers for bail. He was al­so charged with 20 oth­er re­lat­ed of­fences, in­clud­ing nine counts of Rob­bery with Vi­o­lence, four counts of Rob­bery with Ag­gra­va­tion, four Counts of As­sault with In­tent to Rob, Bur­glary, Rape and Ma­li­cious Dam­age.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, he was al­leged­ly in­volved in sev­en sep­a­rate in­ci­dents of crime which took place be­tween 17th Ju­ly and 26th Au­gust in­clud­ing an in­ci­dent where a 70-year-old man and 39-year-old man were as­sault­ed and robbed, while a 13-year-old girl was raped. The mat­ters were ad­journed to 29th Sep­tem­ber.

On Au­gust 27th of­fi­cers in­ter­cept­ed a sil­ver Ti­i­da mo­tor ve­hi­cle with three oc­cu­pants at Lib­ertville, Rio Claro, dur­ing an in­tel­li­gence-led ex­er­cise. The of­fi­cers searched the ve­hi­cle and dis­cov­ered one Glock pis­tol with an ex­tend­ed mag­a­zine con­tain­ing sev­en rounds of nine-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion and an­oth­er pis­tol mag­a­zine in the ve­hi­cle, and all three oc­cu­pants were ar­rest­ed.

Search war­rants were ex­e­cut­ed at the homes of the three sus­pects where items of ev­i­den­tial val­ue were found at the home of the dri­ver of the ve­hi­cle, name­ly one gen­er­a­tor, one mo­bile phone and jew­eller

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

