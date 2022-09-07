Three shot, two fatally, in Olympic Gardens

Entornointeligente.com /

Three men were today shot, two fatally, in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Balcome Drive and Welcome Avenue in the community.

The deceased have been identified as Andre Clarke, otherwise called ‘Bull Head’, and Jermaine Morgan.

According to eyewitnesses, masked men on a motorcycle carried out the attack.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com