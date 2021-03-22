Three More COVID-19 Deaths And 558 Newly Infected

Three more persons died from COVID-19 related symptoms on Sunday, even as the country recorded 558 new infections.

Two of the deceased – both women – were from the parish of St. Catherine, one a 46 year-old, and the other, 33.

The third person was a 77 year-old man from Westmoreland.

Their deaths bring to 536 the number of people who have died from the disease in Jamaica so far.

Total infections since the start of the pandemic now stand at 35,896.

The breakdown of the new cases shows the Corporate Area (Kingston & St. Andrew) having 219, and St. Catherine, 177.

St. James follows with 30 cases; St. Elizabeth, 26 and Westmoreland, 20.

The parish of Hanover reported 19 new infections; St. Thomas 15; St. Mary; 14 Manchester, 11 and Portland, 10.

Clarendon reported nine new cases, and Trelawny, eight.

Significantly, St. Ann had no new infection on Sunday.

Hospitalisations have continued increasing, with 418 patients now on record. Thirty-seven of them are deemed critically ill.

