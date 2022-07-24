Three men charged for robbing Portmore grandmother

Entornointeligente.com /

The police have charged three men for allegedly robbing a woman as she and her granddaughter walked in Cumberland in Portmore in St Catherine last week.

The incident reportedly took place on Madrid Avenue.

Twenty-year-old Chadrick ‘Chad’ Henry, a labourer of Quarry district, Albion in St. Thomas; 21-year-old Akeem Wilson of Pondside, Yallahs also in St. Thomas and 26-year-old Rojay Welch, a labourer of Commission Road in Kingston have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and two counts of robbery with aggravation.

Detectives from St Catherine South Police Division say about 6:00 p.m., the woman and the child were walking when they were pounced upon by armed men, who alighted from a motorcar.

The men reportedly robbed the woman of cash among other personal items, before fleeing the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com