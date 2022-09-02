Three Killed, More Than 20 Injured In Trelawny Crash

Entornointeligente.com /

At least three people are dead and more than 20 injured following a major traffic crash along the Braco main road in Trelawny, on Thursday afternoon. The accident involved two buses, one of them Toyota Coaster staff bus transporting hotel employees. The other vehicle is a Nissan Caravan minibus. Radio Jamaica News understands that the driver of the Nissan Caravan bus and his wife were pronounced dead at hospital, while the driver of the Toyota Coaster bus was also killed in the mishap. Director of the Island Traffic Authority Kenute Hare told Radio Jamaica News that «improper overtaking coupled with excessive speeding» caused the crash. He said initial investigations indicate that the Coaster bus driver had been engaging in «perilous manoeuvres» which needlessly claimed his and two more lives, and caused the injuries of more than 20 others. *Editorial note: An earlier version of this story said the second vehicle was a Toyota Hiace minibus.

