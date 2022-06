Entornointeligente.com /

The police have now identified the two men and the teen who were killed in Sunday’s crash along the Barbican main road in Hanover.

They are:

* 27-year-old Jamian Scott, unemployed, of Pitfour, St James

* Courtney Lazarus, otherwise called ‘Laze’, of Salt Spring, St James

* 17-year-old Javade Reid, otherwise called ‘Javie’, of King Street in St James.

