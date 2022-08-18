Three Hills Primary Student Heads to Immaculate High

Entornointeligente.com /

Come September, young Z’iandra Tabanor will leave her home in St. Mary to begin the next phase of her education at her first-choice school – Immaculate Conception High, in Kingston.

Z’iandra, who graduated from Three Hills Primary, in the parish, performed outstandingly in the 2022 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

She was assessed ‘Highly Proficient’ in Mathematics, Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies, demonstrating an advanced level of competence necessary at the grade-six level.

Her overall placement score was 378.3 in the PEP examinations, and she is very proud of her accomplishments.

«I feel very happy and proud, and all my family members are very proud of me,» she shares with JIS News.

The 11-year-old says she worked hard on her assignments and exam preparations, and also credits the commitment of her teachers for her success, despite the disruption in the education sector caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

«The teachers are very dedicated. They teach us using different methods to help us learn better and to perfect our [understanding of the topics],» she says.

An avid mathematics and science student, Z’iandra tells JIS News she hopes to pursue a career as an ophthalmologist or a medical doctor in the future.

Beaming with pride, her mother, Karlene White, says her daughter is driven to excel and is self-directed when she undertakes her school assignments.

«She is always present at school and always on time. She has never been absent, late or sick. She is consistent, and nothing stops her. She is a go-getter,» Ms. White says, adding that these qualities motivate her to ensure her daughter receives the best education, as she believes this is critical for her to attain her fullest potential.

Z’iandra Tabanor (left), with proud mother, Karlene White. Z’iandra will be attending Immaculate Conception High School in Kingston, this September. Z’iandra is a graduate of Three Hills Primary in Charles Town District, St. Mary. Ms. White also works closely with the school to ensure that her daughter keeps abreast of her assignments.

She is also actively involved in the school’s activities, holding positions on the school Board as Secretary, and most recently, Assistant Treasurer.

Ms. White is optimistic for her daughter’s prospects and anticipates she will continue to excel in her studies. «The sky is the limit for her,» she says.

Z’iandra is involved in several extracurricular activities. These include speech and drama, the St. Mary Library’s reading competition, and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs. She also has an interest in gymnastics and swimming.

