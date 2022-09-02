Three charged with money laundering granted $2.1 million bail 

Two men and a woman charged with money laundering have been granted $2.1 million bail by a Justice of the Peace. The trio was jointly charged with 67 counts of money laundering.
The following is a press release from the TTPS:
Two men and a woman, charged with a total of 67 counts of Money Laundering, were granted bail totalling $2.1 million dollars by a Justice of the Peace (JP).
AMELIA MAHARAJ, was charged with 48 counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution. She was granted bail in the sum of $900,000.
TERRANCE SANKAR was charged with 14 counts of money laundering. He was granted bail in the sum of $800,000
RAKESH RAHIM was charged with 5 counts of money laundering. He was granted bail in the sum of $400,000. The three accused are expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate on September 13th, 2022.
These charges occurred from activities during the period Thursday 9th May, 2019 to Tuesday 13th August, 2019, where a former female employee of a financial institution allegedly processed several transactions totalling $530,000 from a customer’s account without authorization. A report on the matter was made to the police and investigations were conducted by the Financial Investigations Branch.
The trio were charged pursuant to advice received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The investigation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Wendell Lucas, supervised by Woman Inspector Mc Kenzie, Sergeant Samuel and Legal Counsel Cpl Mings and included several other investigators of the Branch. Charges were laid by Financial Investigator PC Alexander.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian