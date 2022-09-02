Three charged with money laundering granted $2.1 million bail 

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men and a woman charged with mon­ey laun­der­ing have been grant­ed $2.1 mil­lion bail by a Jus­tice of the Peace. The trio was joint­ly charged with 67 counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing.

Amelia Ma­haraj was charged with 48 counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing and one count of con­spir­a­cy to de­fraud a fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion. She was grant­ed bail for $900,000. Ter­rance Sankar R was charged with 14 counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing. He was grant­ed bail for $800,000. Rakesh Rahim was charged with 5 counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing. He was grant­ed $400,000 bail.

The three sus­pects are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore an Ari­ma Mag­is­trate on Sep­tem­ber 13th, 2022.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the TTPS:

Two men and a woman, charged with a to­tal of 67 counts of Mon­ey Laun­der­ing, were grant­ed bail to­talling $2.1 mil­lion dol­lars by a Jus­tice of the Peace (JP).

AMELIA MA­HARAJ, was charged with 48 counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing and one count of con­spir­a­cy to de­fraud a fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion. She was grant­ed bail in the sum of $900,000.

TER­RANCE SANKAR was charged with 14 counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing. He was grant­ed bail in the sum of $800,000

RAKESH RAHIM was charged with 5 counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing. He was grant­ed bail in the sum of $400,000. The three ac­cused are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore an Ari­ma Mag­is­trate on Sep­tem­ber 13th, 2022.

These charges oc­curred from ac­tiv­i­ties dur­ing the pe­ri­od Thurs­day 9th May, 2019 to Tues­day 13th Au­gust, 2019, where a for­mer fe­male em­ploy­ee of a fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion al­leged­ly processed sev­er­al trans­ac­tions to­talling $530,000 from a cus­tomer’s ac­count with­out au­tho­riza­tion. A re­port on the mat­ter was made to the po­lice and in­ves­ti­ga­tions were con­duct­ed by the Fi­nan­cial In­ves­ti­ga­tions Branch.

The trio were charged pur­suant to ad­vice re­ceived from the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions. The in­ves­ti­ga­tion was spear­head­ed by Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent Wen­dell Lu­cas, su­per­vised by Woman In­spec­tor Mc Ken­zie, Sergeant Samuel and Le­gal Coun­sel Cpl Mings and in­clud­ed sev­er­al oth­er in­ves­ti­ga­tors of the Branch. Charges were laid by Fi­nan­cial In­ves­ti­ga­tor PC Alexan­der.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com