Three buyout groups view for Scout24's Autoscout unit: sources

Entornointeligente.com /

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Scout24, an operator of digital marketplaces for real estate and automobiles, is pictured in Munich, Germany July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German classifieds group Scout24 ( G24n.DE ) Scout24 has picked three private equity firms for the second round of bidding for its autos unit AutoScout24, people close to the matter said on Thursday.

Permira, Apax and Hellman & Friedman have been allowed to proceed in the auction for the unit, which is expected to value Autoscout at 2-2.3 billion euros ($2.2-2.6 billion), they added.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims

LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

Entornointeligente.com