Three brothers killed, sister seriously injured in fire in Westmoreland

Entornointeligente.com /

Twin boys and their older brother perished in a fire that burnt their home beyond recognition in Springfield, Westmoreland, on Sunday, approximately 7 p.m.

The siblings, aged seven to nine years, attended the Sheffield Primary School in Westmoreland.

Their 12-year-old sister, who also suffered serious burns, is being treated at hospital.

They were being cared for by their single father Adrian ‘Bonez’ Anthony Laing.

Reports are that the fire was triggered by candles that were lit by the children because of a power outage in the area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com