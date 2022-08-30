Three arrested for Rio Claro rape, robberies

Entornointeligente.com /

Three men sus­pect­ed to be be­hind a spate of re­cent crime in the Rio Claro dis­trict have been ar­rest­ed and charged.

The sus­pects, aged 35 and 43 from Moru­ga and a third man, aged 24 with ad­dressees in Siparia and Enid Vil­lage, Rio Claro, were nabbed around 8.30 pm at Lib­ertville in Rio Claro on Sat­ur­day, af­ter be­ing found with a gun and am­mu­ni­tion in a car.

Act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Mc Don­ald Ja­cob, in a TTPS state­ment, said re­cent crimes in the area were a cause for con­cern.

He said fleet-man­age­ment chal­lenges had af­fect­ed emer­gency re­sponse pa­trols in the dis­trict but this was quick­ly rec­ti­fied and re­sult­ed in «a mean­ing­ful break­through in­to the crimes af­fect­ing the com­mu­ni­ty.»

Un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Snr Supt Khan, Spe­cial In­ves­ti­ga­tions Unit of­fi­cers and the Rio Claro CID and Task Force, Ja­cob said po­lice in­ter­cept­ed a sil­ver Nis­san Ti­i­da car with the three men.

A Glock pis­tol with an ex­tend­ed mag­a­zine con­tain­ing sev­en rounds of 9mm and an­oth­er pis­tol mag­a­zine were seized.

On Sun­day, the po­lice ex­e­cut­ed raids at the homes of the sus­pects. They found a gen­er­a­tor, a cell­phone and jew­el­ry, which they called «items of ev­i­den­tial val­ue.»

On Fri­day night, armed rob­bers en­tered a house in Rio Claro and robbed the oc­cu­pants, be­fore rap­ing a teenage girl in her bed­room.

The fam­i­ly did not have many valu­ables and the thieves made off with $50 and a quan­ti­ty of cos­tume jew­el­ry.

The night be­fore, an el­der­ly cou­ple was al­so held at gun­point as they watched tele­vi­sion. The rob­bers beat the el­der­ly man, de­mand­ing mon­ey.

All he had was $100 in cash, but the armed thieves took four gold rings, a 32-inch tele­vi­sion, an Ama­zon Fire Tablet, three cell phones and a gen­er­a­tor.

2 held for weapons cache

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, po­lice held two men in south Trinidad on Sun­day in con­nec­tion with a large cache of weapons.

A po­lice re­port said at around 8.30 am, po­lice from the High­way Pa­trol Task Force were con­duct­ing a traf­fic ex­er­cise on the north­bound lane of the Solomon Ho­choy High­way, near the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, when they stopped a man dri­ving a white Mer­cedez Benz. Of­fi­cers searched the cars and found a black slide which is a com­po­nent of a gun.

Af­ter learn­ing the man has a firearm user’s li­cence (FUL), the po­lice se­cured a war­rant to search the man’s home and found more than 40 rounds of 9mm am­mu­ni­tion, con­trary to the con­di­tions of his FUL.

Act­ing on in­for­ma­tion, they al­so searched an­oth­er man’s home, where they found sev­er­al guns, am­mu­ni­tion and ad­di­tion­al parts, in­clud­ing slides and bar­rels. One pis­tol they found was re­con­fig­ured with oth­er parts, cre­at­ing an en­tire­ly new gun.

