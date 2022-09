Entornointeligente.com /

The state funeral officially began in London’s Westminster Abbey at 11 am and ended with the singing of the national anthem and a lament at around noon.

A procession then set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner before the queen’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, which had been the queen’s main home.

Thousands of people took the chance to see Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state on Sunday night.

Video by Han Jing.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com