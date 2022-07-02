Thousands entering secondary school unprepared

Entornointeligente.com /

To the 19,079 pupils who wrote the Sec­ondary En­trance As­sess­ment ex­am­i­na­tion this year, we are proud of each one of you.

Un­der nor­mal con­di­tions, the SEA, like its pre­de­ces­sor Com­mon En­trance, is a stress­ful ex­am­i­na­tion. There is no deny­ing that.

How­ev­er, the con­di­tions this time around have been any­thing but nor­mal.

The pupils who wrote SEA 2022 would have been en­gaged in on­line learn­ing for the ma­jor­i­ty of the last two years, af­ter phys­i­cal school­ing was halt­ed when they were in the sec­ond term of Stan­dard Three be­cause of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

Stan­dard Three is usu­al­ly the time when pupils start to se­ri­ous­ly set­tle down to fo­cus on the SEA ex­am. So, it is no sur­prise that there was a dras­tic drop in the per­for­mances com­pared to oth­er years.

Ac­cord­ing to Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly, over 9,000 pupils scored less than 50 per cent and will have to un­der­take re­me­di­al school­ing dur­ing the va­ca­tion so they will be bet­ter pre­pared to en­ter sec­ondary school.

These sta­tis­tics tell a scary sto­ry.

Re­al­is­ti­cal­ly, this means these chil­dren are not ad­e­quate­ly pre­pared for the sec­ondary school sys­tem.

This fail­ing, how­ev­er, is so­ci­ety’s, not the chil­dren.

The chil­dren writ­ing this year’s ex­am were on­ly al­lowed to re-en­ter phys­i­cal school on Feb­ru­ary 7. The SEA ex­am came eight weeks lat­er on March 31.

The re­sults of the 2021 SEA ex­am­i­na­tion, when com­pared with those of 2020, showed de­creas­es in per­for­mance con­sis­tent with learn­ing loss, at­trib­uted di­rect­ly to the ab­sence of pupils from phys­i­cal class­rooms dur­ing the pan­dem­ic.

The re­sults of the di­ag­nos­tic tests in Math and Eng­lish Lan­guage, which all pub­lic schools ad­min­is­tered in Oc­to­ber 2021, al­so iden­ti­fied gaps in pupil achieve­ment across lev­els in these fun­da­men­tal ar­eas.

More alarm­ing is that close to 2,000 pupils, or 10.3 per cent of those who wrote the ex­am, have to re­sit the ex­am­i­na­tion next year. Last year, the num­ber who had to re­sit the ex­am­i­na­tion was just over 1,100, while in 2020, just over 500 were told they had to re­sit. This means the num­ber of pupils who have to re­sit the ex­ams has in­creased by 300 per cent over the last two years.

But the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion did have some sil­ver lin­ings with re­spect to this year’s SEA.

This year, we do not have the top three per­form­ers be­ing named, a process which has be­come trau­mat­ic for the pupils, and par­ents/guardians were al­so able to ac­cess the re­sults on­line in­stead of hav­ing to go through the nerve-wrack­ing process in front of an en­tire school. How­ev­er, they still had to go to schools to get a hard copy of the re­sults to reg­is­ter their chil­dren in their new sec­ondary schools. Min­is­ter Gads­by-Dol­ly has promised the en­tire process will be done elec­tron­i­cal­ly next year.

More sig­nif­i­cant­ly, how­ev­er, we hope the four-week Va­ca­tion Re­vi­sion pro­gramme, which is ex­pect­ed to cost $10 mil­lion, will tru­ly pro­vide a so­lu­tion to help those 9,000 pupils who scored un­der 50 per cent in this year’s ex­am. Min­is­ter Gads­by-Dol­ly says the pro­gramme re­quires 600 teach­ers from the pri­ma­ry and sec­ondary school sys­tem. Hope­ful­ly, this can be achieved with lit­tle re­sis­tance and all the stake­hold­ers, in­clud­ing par­ents/guardians, teach­ers, rep­re­sen­ta­tive bod­ies and most im­por­tant­ly, the pupils, will take ad­van­tage of this op­por­tu­ni­ty.

