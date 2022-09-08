Thousands demand ouster of PM in new protest

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP):

Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organised new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods, and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires.

«Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!» a crowd in the capital, Port-au-Prince, yelled.

Other protests paralysed various coastal cities in Haiti’s northern and southern regions, including Port-de-Paix, Petit-Goave and Jeremie, with police firing tear gas to disburse the crowd.

