Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organised new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tyres.

«Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!» a crowd in the capital of Port-au-Prince yelled.

One protester held up a sign that read, «DOWN WITH MISERY» while another yelled expletives at the government as he lamented a severe lack of jobs.

«We need money to survive!» said Ronald Jean.

