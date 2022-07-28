Thompson ‘was no saint’

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

A SAINT he ain’t.

That’s the police’s view on Tommy Thompson, a prime suspect in the murder of two Chinese business operators last December who was fatally shot in an alleged confrontation with cops at his home in Newmarket, St Elizabeth, Tuesday night.

Thompson had been sought by the police for the murder of 48-year-old Haikong Wan, and 53-year-old Shiyun Shun, who were gunned down inside their supermarket at Bellview, St Elizabeth.

«This young man was no saint. He was being sought for the murder of the Chinese couple, and he was also linked to several other armed robberies, murders, and shootings around the parish of St Elizabeth,» one senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Gleaner .

