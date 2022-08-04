Thompson-Herah clinches first-ever Commonwealth gold

Entornointeligente.com /

BIRM­ING­HAM, Eng­land – Reign­ing Olympic cham­pi­on Elaine Thomp­son-Her­ah put her World Cham­pi­onships trou­bles be­hind her to storm to vic­to­ry in the 100 me­tres fi­nal on Wednes­day and clinch her first-ever Com­mon­wealth Games medal.

Run­ning out of lane four, the 30-year-old Ja­maican clocked 10.95 sec­onds to cross the line first, with im­pres­sive St Lu­cian Julien Al­fred grab­bing sil­ver in 11.01.

Great Britain’s Dar­ryl Nei­ta claimed bronze in 11.07 af­ter re­cov­er­ing from a poor start.

Thomp­son-Her­ah start­ed strong­ly but came un­der pres­sure from Al­fred in lane six, be­fore hold­ing her nerve over the last 30 me­tres.

«I feel good. I could have had a bet­ter ex­e­cu­tion but I am still grate­ful to win my first Com­mon­wealth ti­tle,» said Thomp­son-Her­ah, who swept the sprints at the 2016 Rio Olympics and last year’s Olympiad in Tokyo.

«I start­ed out as a rook­ie in 2014. Then I was fourth in 2018 in the 200m. Now I have moved up to a gold, so I am grate­ful.»

Ba­hami­an Ty­nia Gaither was sec­ond from last in 11.23 sec­onds while Ja­maican Na­tal­li­ah Whyte was last in 11.32.

Al­fred had ear­li­er won the open­ing se­mi-fi­nal in 11.04 while Thomp­son-Her­ah took the sec­ond se­mi-fi­nal in 11.05, with reign­ing cham­pi­on Trinida­di­an Michelle-Lee Ahye fin­ish­ing third in 11.29 to miss out.

Mean­while, Kenyan Fer­di­nand Omanyala won the men’s fi­nal in 10.02 sec­onds, the Caribbean miss­ing out on a pres­ence af­ter sev­er­al dis­ap­point­ing re­sults in the se­mi-fi­nals.

Rikkoi Brath­waite of British Vir­gin Is­lands (10.31), Ja­maican Con­roy Jones (10.33), Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald (10.43), Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Er­ic Har­ri­son (10.44) and An­tiguan Ce­jhae Greene (10.45) all fin­ished down the field in the first se­mi-fi­nal.

Ja­maican Ke­mar Bai­ley-Cole was fourth in se­mi-fi­nal two in 10.25, Trinida­di­an Jerod El­cock was sixth in 10.38 while Nadale Buntin of St Kitts and Nevis (10.51) was last, all fail­ing to ad­vance.

T&T’s Kion Ben­jamin (10.43) and St Lu­cian Stephan Charles (10.53) brought up the rear in the last se­mi-fi­nal.

In the field, Ja­maica tast­ed more suc­cess when Dan­niel Thomas-Dodd copped sil­ver in the women’s shot put, throw­ing a dis­tance of 18.98 me­tres.

Cana­da’s Sarah Mit­ton took gold by mea­sur­ing 19.03 while New Zealand’s Mad­di­son-Lee Wesche had to set­tle for bronze in 18.84.

In the men’s 400 me­tres, Bar­ba­di­an Jonathan Jones (46.39) and Ja­maicans An­tho­ny Cox (45.51) and Nathon Allen (45.18) won their heats to lead nine Caribbean ath­letes in­to the next round.

The women’s cor­re­spond­ing event was high­light­ed by Bar­ba­di­an Sa­da Williams, the World Cham­pi­onships bronze medal­list cap­tur­ing heat three in 51.66 to be one of three run­ners from the re­gion ad­vanc­ing to the se­mi-fi­nals.

