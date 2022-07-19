«This nonsense has to stop!» — Blackmoore

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore has called for the rise in gun violence here in Dominica to cease.

His comment follows the recent spike in gun violence and the recording of the island’s 13th homicide on Monday.

The National Security Minister says this «has to stop».

Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore.

He says everything must be done in other to confront this matter.

