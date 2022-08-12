Thirteen arrested, police seize guns, ammunition and drugs

Entornointeligente.com /

Thir­teen peo­ple were ar­rest­ed fol­low­ing an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es across sev­er­al di­vi­sions this week. Ac­cord­ing to the TTPS two firearms, am­mu­ni­tion and nar­cotics were seized.

In the first in­ci­dent, of­fi­cers of the South­ern Di­vi­sion searched an apart­ment in build­ing 6 at Ol­era Heights in San Fer­nan­do where they found one Glock pis­tol, loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing 16 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion, one ex­tend­ed mag­a­zine with two rounds of am­mu­ni­tion and a quan­ti­ty of co­caine. Nine per­sons, ages 18 to 46, all of San Fer­nan­do, who were in the apart­ment at the time of the search were ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the finds.

In a sep­a­rate ex­er­cise, this time in the North Cen­tral Di­vi­sion on Au­gust 11th of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed three sus­pects, all of Waller­field, Ari­ma for pos­ses­sion of one Smith and Wes­son pis­tol loaded with three rounds of am­mu­ni­tion.

Mean­while, in the Cen­tral Di­vi­sion, of­fi­cers of the Gang Unit ar­rest­ed a Clax­ton Bay man for pos­ses­sion of a quan­ti­ty of mar­i­jua­na.

And, of­fi­cers of the North-East­ern Di­vi­sion dis­cov­ered two ex­tend­ed pis­tol mag­a­zines and a quan­ti­ty of mar­i­jua­na in the Barataria dis­trict, dur­ing an ex­er­cise con­duct­ed be­tween 5 pm and 8:30 pm, yes­ter­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

