Thirteen arrested, police seize guns, ammunition and drugs

Thirteen people were arrested following anti-crime exercises across several divisions this week. According to the TTPS two firearms, ammunition and narcotics were seized.
In the first incident, officers of the Southern Division searched an apartment in building 6 at Olera Heights in San Fernando where they found one Glock pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition, one extended magazine with two rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine. Nine persons, ages 18 to 46, all of San Fernando, who were in the apartment at the time of the search were arrested in connection with the finds.
In a separate exercise, this time in the North Central Division on August 11th officers arrested three suspects, all of Wallerfield, Arima for possession of one Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition.
Meanwhile, in the Central Division, officers of the Gang Unit arrested a Claxton Bay man for possession of a quantity of marijuana.
And, officers of the North-Eastern Division discovered two extended pistol magazines and a quantity of marijuana in the Barataria district, during an exercise conducted between 5 pm and 8:30 pm, yesterday.
Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian