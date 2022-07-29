Third victim in Hayes, Clarendon shooting dies

Entornointeligente.com /

A third victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Hayes, Clarendon has died.

He has been identified as 51-year-old Oneil Lennon, also known as ‘Blacks’, a sound system operator of New Town in Hayes.

About 8:45p.m., Lennon was among a group of men at a shop when a motor car drove up, two men exited with handguns, and opened fire, the police said.

Six people were injured.

Sixteen-year-old Bustamante High School student Demario Gibson and 40-year-old labourer Christopher Romany, otherwise called ‘Lucky’, had previously succumbed to injuries from the attack.

