Third policeman in murder probe flees the island

The police have confirmed that a third cop being sought for the murder of Phillip Wallace on Saturday in Red Hills, St Andrew has fled the island.

Local investigators are working with international partners to locate the policeman and have him returned to Jamaica.

The Gleaner reported that two policemen attached to the Constant Spring Police Station have been arrested on suspicion of murder after Wallace was killed on Saturday morning.

Reports are that about 10:41 am Saturday, 49-year-old Wallace of a Green Glide close address in St Andrew was standing in the community when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up.

Three men reportedly alighted from the vehicle and opened fire, killing him.

