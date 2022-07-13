Third police shooting victim laid to rest, sister vows to make ‘Nardo’ proud

As he sought to offer some words of solace to the grieving relatives of Leonardo Scott Williams yesterday, Pastor Curtis Paul urged them to remember that death does not respect persons and it was important to maximise every day, as no one knows when the end will come.
Delivering a brief sermon during the funeral service for the 21-year-old at the Bible Way Temple International in Morvant, Paul told mourners to look at each other and repeat, «You are alive today for a reason.»
Williams, of Beetham Gardens, was among three men who lost their lives on July 2 in a police-involved killing on Independence Square, Port-of-Spain. He was the third and final victim to be buried yesterday. The other victims were Fabien Richards, 22 and Isaiah Williams, 17, both of St Barb’s.
Richards was buried on July 11 and Williams on July 8.
Lamenting the loss of her elder brother, who was known to all as Nardo, Lilly Williams yesterday recalled the good memories they shared together, as she described him as the humblest, yet most ambitious person she knew.
She teared up as she said, «He was the bestest friend I ever had because he was the one I used to run to when I was going through things.»
Unable to find the words to explain just how much she was feeling and how much Williams meant to her family, she triggered a fresh wave of tears as she disclosed it was his dream to make their mother proud.
Lilly closed by assuring everyone that she would make her brother proud.
Williams’ Godfather and neighbour Stephen Williams urged Lilly, «Go to university and be something great and always remember your brother when you are doing it. Do it on behalf of him and make yourself strong.»
Offering a tribute to Williams, Stephen said he was always a pleasant child to interact with.
«He was very disciplined, very warm-hearted, very understanding.»
Wishing instead that it had been Williams’ wedding he had been asked to speak at, Stephen accepted that human beings have no control over how and when things happen.
Saying he had a premonition that something untoward was about to occur the day before he learned of the fatal shooting, Stephen said, «The day before the incident happened…the evening, I was dreaming that something was taking place and I was crying, and I came out of my dream actually crying, crying, crying…»
Stephen told mourners that despite the circumstances of Leonardo’s death, love could still come out of the incident.
Resident Roselyn Cain, who had only recently gotten close to Williams, described the experience of knowing him as a privilege.
«Nardo was a very nice young man who had everything on point.»
Reinforcing the excitement he had displayed when he spoke of enrolling at the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC), she said he was eager to do something with his life.
She advised, «We have to try and watch our young ones because…is the good ones that go.»
Calling on the community to listen carefully, Cain continued, «We all have to try and live in a unity and come together.
«People down by us does have a thing that sometimes we can’t tell their children nothing and we cant do this…is a community that does raise a child. Sometimes we home and we don’t see what our children coming out and do, you know. Home, they is everything and you see from the time they swing the corner, is somebody else, but I know that young man and my heart goes out to him.»
