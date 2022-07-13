Third police shooting victim laid to rest, sister vows to make ‘Nardo’ proud

Entornointeligente.com /

As he sought to of­fer some words of so­lace to the griev­ing rel­a­tives of Leonar­do Scott Williams yes­ter­day, Pas­tor Cur­tis Paul urged them to re­mem­ber that death does not re­spect per­sons and it was im­por­tant to max­imise every day, as no one knows when the end will come.

De­liv­er­ing a brief ser­mon dur­ing the fu­ner­al ser­vice for the 21-year-old at the Bible Way Tem­ple In­ter­na­tion­al in Mor­vant, Paul told mourn­ers to look at each oth­er and re­peat, «You are alive to­day for a rea­son.»

Williams, of Beetham Gar­dens, was among three men who lost their lives on Ju­ly 2 in a po­lice-in­volved killing on In­de­pen­dence Square, Port-of-Spain. He was the third and fi­nal vic­tim to be buried yes­ter­day. The oth­er vic­tims were Fa­bi­en Richards, 22 and Isa­iah Williams, 17, both of St Barb’s.

Richards was buried on Ju­ly 11 and Williams on Ju­ly 8.

Lament­ing the loss of her el­der broth­er, who was known to all as Nar­do, Lil­ly Williams yes­ter­day re­called the good mem­o­ries they shared to­geth­er, as she de­scribed him as the hum­blest, yet most am­bi­tious per­son she knew.

She teared up as she said, «He was the bestest friend I ever had be­cause he was the one I used to run to when I was go­ing through things.»

Un­able to find the words to ex­plain just how much she was feel­ing and how much Williams meant to her fam­i­ly, she trig­gered a fresh wave of tears as she dis­closed it was his dream to make their moth­er proud.

Lil­ly closed by as­sur­ing every­one that she would make her broth­er proud.

Williams’ God­fa­ther and neigh­bour Stephen Williams urged Lil­ly, «Go to uni­ver­si­ty and be some­thing great and al­ways re­mem­ber your broth­er when you are do­ing it. Do it on be­half of him and make your­self strong.»

Of­fer­ing a trib­ute to Williams, Stephen said he was al­ways a pleas­ant child to in­ter­act with.

«He was very dis­ci­plined, very warm-heart­ed, very un­der­stand­ing.»

Wish­ing in­stead that it had been Williams’ wed­ding he had been asked to speak at, Stephen ac­cept­ed that hu­man be­ings have no con­trol over how and when things hap­pen.

Say­ing he had a pre­mo­ni­tion that some­thing un­to­ward was about to oc­cur the day be­fore he learned of the fa­tal shoot­ing, Stephen said, «The day be­fore the in­ci­dent hap­pened…the evening, I was dream­ing that some­thing was tak­ing place and I was cry­ing, and I came out of my dream ac­tu­al­ly cry­ing, cry­ing, cry­ing…»

Stephen told mourn­ers that de­spite the cir­cum­stances of Leonar­do’s death, love could still come out of the in­ci­dent.

Res­i­dent Rose­lyn Cain, who had on­ly re­cent­ly got­ten close to Williams, de­scribed the ex­pe­ri­ence of know­ing him as a priv­i­lege.

«Nar­do was a very nice young man who had every­thing on point.»

Re­in­forc­ing the ex­cite­ment he had dis­played when he spoke of en­rolling at the Civil­ian Con­ser­va­tion Corp (CCC), she said he was ea­ger to do some­thing with his life.

She ad­vised, «We have to try and watch our young ones be­cause…is the good ones that go.»

Call­ing on the com­mu­ni­ty to lis­ten care­ful­ly, Cain con­tin­ued, «We all have to try and live in a uni­ty and come to­geth­er.

«Peo­ple down by us does have a thing that some­times we can’t tell their chil­dren noth­ing and we cant do this…is a com­mu­ni­ty that does raise a child. Some­times we home and we don’t see what our chil­dren com­ing out and do, you know. Home, they is every­thing and you see from the time they swing the cor­ner, is some­body else, but I know that young man and my heart goes out to him.»

