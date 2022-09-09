Third Palestinian Killed by Israeli Fire in Only Three Days

Entornointeligente.com /

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported the death of Haitham Mubakar, 17, from gunfire by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The attack occurred at the entrance to the village of Beitin, in the east of the West Bank city of Ramallah, near the Israeli military checkpoint of Beit El.

An Israeli military spokesman said, «During a routine Israeli Army activity near the town of Baytin, a suspect attacked a soldier with a hammer, injuring him in the face.»

The soldier, a driver, «responded by firing live fire» and was slightly injured in the face. He was treated at the scene of the attack.

Haitham Mubakar is the third Palestinian to be killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank in a row over the last three days.

Among the Palestinian dead are mostly armed militiamen resisting incursions by Israeli occupation forces or individual attackers and unarmed civilians, minors and journalists.

