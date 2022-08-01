Third medal for Paul – Bronze in 1000-metre time trial final

Cyclist Nicholas Paul has won another medal for Trinidad and Tobago, placing third in the 1000-metre Time Trial Final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England today.
Paul raced to a time of 1.00.089 to finish behind second place Australian Thomas Cornish who was timed at 1.00.036.
Matthew Glaetzer, who raced just after Paul, won in a time of 59.505.
Paul’s time ensured Australia did not make a clean sweep, as two other Australians, Matthew Richardson and Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Paul’s medal is his and Trinidad and Tobago’s third medal in the competition.
He won gold in the keirin event on Saturday and silver in the sprint event on Sunday.
Paul is the current world record holder in the flying 200-metre event at 9.100 seconds.
SEE ALSO:
Celebrating Paul
RELATED:
Paul adds Match Sprint silver medal
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian