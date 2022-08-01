Third medal for Paul – Bronze in 1000 metre time trial final

Entornointeligente.com /

Cy­clist Nicholas Paul has won an­oth­er medal for Trinidad and To­ba­go, plac­ing third in the 1000-me­tre Time Tri­al Fi­nal at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land to­day.

Paul raced to a time of 1.00.089 to fin­ish be­hind sec­ond place Aus­tralian Thomas Cor­nish who was timed at 1.00.036.

Matthew Glaet­zer, who raced just af­ter Paul, won in a time of 59.505.

Paul’s time en­sured Aus­tralia did not make a clean sweep, as two oth­er Aus­tralians, Matthew Richard­son and Nicholas Ker­go­zou de la Boessiere placed fourth and fifth re­spec­tive­ly.

Paul’s medal is his and Trinidad and To­ba­go’s third medal in the com­pe­ti­tion.

He won gold in the keirin event on Sat­ur­day and sil­ver in the sprint event on Sun­day.

Paul is the cur­rent world record hold­er in the fly­ing 200-me­tre event at 9.100 sec­onds.

