 Third-degree Murder Charge Dropped Against Ex-cop In George Floyd Case » EntornoInteligente
22 octubre, 2020
third_degree_murder_charge_dropped_against_ex_cop_in_george_floyd_case.jpg

3 min ago
A Hennepin County judge has dropped a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.   The former police officer still faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25, which sparked nationwide protests and a reckoning over race and policing this summer.   Mr. Chauvin, who was released on a $1 million bond earlier this month, was seen in videos of  the incident kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, while the Black man told him and three other officers that he couldn’t breathe.   The other now-former Minneapolis officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.   The judge upheld those charges.  

