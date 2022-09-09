Things to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s life

Entornointeligente.com /

BRITAIN’S LONGEST-REIGN­ING MONARCH

Eliz­a­beth, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, is the old­est and longest-reign­ing monarch in British his­to­ry. In Sep­tem­ber 2015 she sur­passed her great-great-grand­moth­er Queen Vic­to­ria, who reigned for 63 years and sev­en months.

In 2016, Eliz­a­beth al­so be­came the longest-reign­ing monarch in the world with the death of King Bhu­mi­bol Adulyadej of Thai­land. In 2022, she be­came the sec­ond-longest-reign­ing monarch in world his­to­ry, be­hind 17th cen­tu­ry French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age 4.

Apart from Eliz­a­beth and Vic­to­ria, on­ly four oth­er mon­archs in British his­to­ry have reigned for 50 years or more: George III (59 years), Hen­ry III (56 years), Ed­ward III (50 years) and James VI of Scot­land (58 years.)

HOME-SCHOOL­ING

Like many roy­als of her time and be­fore, Eliz­a­beth nev­er went to a pub­lic school and was nev­er ex­posed to oth­er stu­dents. In­stead, she was ed­u­cat­ed at home with Mar­garet, her younger sis­ter.

Among those who taught her was her fa­ther, along with a se­nior teacher at Eton Col­lege, sev­er­al French and Bel­gian gov­erness­es who taught her French, and the Arch­bish­op of Can­ter­bury, who taught her re­li­gion.

Eliz­a­beth’s school­ing al­so in­clud­ed learn­ing to ride, swim, dance and the study of fine art and mu­sic.

«NO. 230873»

Dur­ing World War II, young Princess Eliz­a­beth briefly be­came known as No. 230873, Sec­ond Sub­al­tern Eliz­a­beth Alexan­dra Mary Wind­sor of the Aux­il­iary Trans­port Ser­vice No. 1.

Af­ter months of cam­paign­ing for her par­ents’ per­mis­sion to do some­thing for the war ef­fort, the heir to the throne learned how to dri­ve and ser­vice am­bu­lances and trucks. She rose to the rank of hon­orary Ju­nior Com­man­der with­in months.

‘GREAT MIM­IC­K­ER’

Eliz­a­beth of­ten gave the im­pres­sion of a se­ri­ous de­meanor, and many have not­ed her «pok­er face,» but those who knew her de­scribed her as hav­ing a mis­chie­vous sense of hu­mour and a tal­ent for mim­ic­ry in pri­vate com­pa­ny.

Rowan Williams, the for­mer Arch­bish­op of Can­ter­bury, has said the queen could be «ex­treme­ly fun­ny in pri­vate — and not every­body ap­pre­ci­ates how fun­ny she can be.»

ROY­AL TAX­PAY­ER

She may have been the queen, but she paid tax­es too — at least since 1992.

When Wind­sor Cas­tle, the queen’s week­end res­i­dence, was rav­aged by fire in 1992, the pub­lic re­belled against pay­ing mil­lions of pounds for re­pairs.

But she vol­un­tar­i­ly agreed to pay tax on her per­son­al in­come. She said she would meet 70 per cent of the cost of restora­tion work, and she al­so de­cid­ed to open her home at Buck­ing­ham Palace to the pub­lic for the first time to gen­er­ate ex­tra funds from ad­mis­sion fees.

LIT­TLE LILI­BET

The queen was chris­tened Eliz­a­beth Alexan­dra Mary Wind­sor of York, in ho­n­our of her moth­er, pa­ter­nal grand­moth­er and pa­ter­nal great-grand­moth­er. But as a child, she was en­dear­ing­ly known as young Lili­bet by her fam­i­ly — said to be be­cause she couldn’t pro­nounce «Eliz­a­beth» prop­er­ly.

In a let­ter to her grand­moth­er Queen Mary, the young princess wrote: «Dear Granny. Thank you very much for the love­ly lit­tle jer­sey. We loved stay­ing at San­dring­ham with you. I lost a top front tooth yes­ter­day morn­ing,» be­fore sign­ing off, «Love from Lili­bet.»

A STEAD­FAST RO­MANCE

Eliz­a­beth and her hus­band Prince Philip en­joyed a sta­ble re­la­tion­ship for more 70 years, a union that far out­last­ed the mar­riages of three of her four chil­dren: Charles, Anne and An­drew.

Their sto­ry be­gan in 1939, when Prince Philip of Greece, a hand­some 18-year-old naval cadet, was de­tailed to en­ter­tain the 13-year-old Eliz­a­beth for a day. Sev­er­al years lat­er, Philip was in­vit­ed to join the roy­al fam­i­ly at Wind­sor Cas­tle at Christ­mas, and he soon made dis­creet in­quiries whether he would be con­sid­ered an el­i­gi­ble suit­or.

The cou­ple mar­ried in West­min­ster Abbey in 1947. When Philip died in 2021 at age 99, Eliz­a­beth de­scribed his pass­ing as leav­ing a «huge void» in her life, ac­cord­ing to their son, An­drew.

MUL­TI­PLE BIRTH­DAYS

Eliz­a­beth was born on April 21, 1926, but it was some­times con­fus­ing for the pub­lic to know when to cel­e­brate.

There was no uni­ver­sal­ly fixed day for her «of­fi­cial birth­day» — it’s ei­ther the first, sec­ond or third Sat­ur­day in June, and was de­cid­ed by the gov­ern­ment.

In Aus­tralia, her birth­day was cel­e­brat­ed on the sec­ond Mon­day of June, while in Cana­da, was marked on a Mon­day ei­ther on or be­fore May 24, Queen Vic­to­ria’s birth­day.

On­ly the queen and those clos­est to her cel­e­brat­ed her ac­tu­al birth­day in pri­vate gath­er­ings.

HOW MANY COR­GIS?

It’s wide­ly known that Eliz­a­beth loved cor­gis — Princess Di­ana re­port­ed­ly called the dogs the queen’s «mov­ing car­pet» be­cause they ac­com­pa­nied her every­where.

She owned more than 30 cor­gis over the years. She al­so had two «dor­gis» — cross­breeds of dachs­hund and cor­gi — named Can­dy and Vul­can.

As queen, she al­so tech­ni­cal­ly owned the thou­sands of mute swans in open British wa­ters, and had the right to claim all stur­geons, por­pois­es, whales and dol­phins, ac­cord­ing to a statute from 1324.

‘A PRET­TY NICE GIRL’

The queen in­evitably be­came the sub­ject of pop songs.

The Bea­t­les im­mor­talised her with the tongue-in-cheek «Her Majesty,» call­ing her «a pret­ty nice girl» though «she doesn’t have a lot to say.» The brief song, sung by Paul Mc­Cart­ney and record­ed in 1969, ap­peared at the end of the «Abbey Road» al­bum.

Oth­er mu­si­cal treat­ments weren’t so kind. The Sex Pis­tols’ an­ti-monar­chist «God Save The Queen,» re­leased right be­fore her Sil­ver Ju­bilee in 1977, was banned on British tele­vi­sion.

